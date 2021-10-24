Liverpool will be hoping to close the gap with league leaders Chelsea with a win over Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend.

The two sides will meet on the 24th of October at 16:30 pm BST.

The Reds are coming into this game on the back of an impressive win over Atletico Madrid and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points. Manchester United pulled off an impressive comeback against Atalanta and they will be looking to grind out another important result.

Manchester United vs Liverpool team news

Raphael Varane and Amad Diallo are ruled out for the home side. Harvey Elliott and Thiago will miss out for the Reds.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Manchester United vs Liverpool form guide

Manchester United have picked up just two wins in their last six matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Liverpool are coming into this game on the back of four wins and two draws in their last six outings.

The Reds have scored eight goals in their last two matches. Liverpool are also undefeated in their last 18 Premier League matches.

Manchester United vs Liverpool betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham vs Tottenham from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Manchester United – 2/1

• Draw – 5/2

• Liverpool – 7/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/15

• Under – 7/4

Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction

Manchester United are in mediocre form but they have an exceptional squad. They are capable of beating any team on their day and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and get the job done here.

Liverpool are in red hot form and this should be a close contest with a fair few goals. The last two meetings between these two sides have produced 11 goals.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

