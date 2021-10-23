If you’re looking for football betting tips, William Hill is offering 20/1 enhanced odds on the Manchester United vs Liverpool game on Sunday, and the wager looks like a surefire winner.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday, October 24 at 16:30 BST

Sky Sports

Most betting sites are broadcasting odds of around 1/33 on at least one goal being scored in the Man U vs Liverpool game on Sunday. But, newcomers to William Hill who sign up using their mobile devices can take advantage of a new promotion that provides odds of 20/1 on 0.5+ goals scored.

This means that Sportslens readers can place a £1 bet and receive a £20 payout.

To get boosted 20/1 odds at William Hill on 0.5 goals in the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on Sunday, just follow these simple steps:

Click any link on this page to go to William Hill Sign up for a new account before 16:30 on October 24 using your mobile device and the promo code EPG20 Make a min deposit of £10 Wager a maximum of £1 on 0.5 goals to be scored in the Man U vs Liverpool match at regular odds If 0.5+ goals are scored in the game, William Hill will credit the extra winnings from the 20/1 boosted odds into your account as Free Bets (4x £5 free bets)

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Why bet on 0.5+ goals scored in the match?

It might still be early in the 2021-22 EPL season, but this contest between Manchester United and Liverpool looks set to play a crucial part in the race for the title, especially for the home side.

The Red Devils may have enjoyed a fantastic comeback 3-2 win over Atalanta in the UCL on Wednesday, but Manchester United have been on a poor run of domestic form recently, losing to Aston Villa and Leicester City either side of a home draw vs Everton.

The eight points dropped by Solskjaer’s team has seen them slide down the table. United are now in sixth place, four points off unbeaten Liverpool in second; eight points away from Chelsea in first.

Liverpool have been on a much better run of form of late, winning four and drawing two of their last six games in all competitions, and scoring 21 goals in the process. Jurgen Klopp’s team will know they need a result to keep the pressure on Chelsea who defeated Norwich earlier this afternoon.

With both teams desperate for a result, we’re expecting at least one goal in the game, and for good reason:

Liverpool have scored 10 goals in their last three games

Mohamed Salah has scored in seven of his last eight league appearances for Liverpool

More than 0.5 goals have been scored in four of the last five games between Man U and Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in eight games in all comps since returning to Old Trafford

Keep an eye on Edison Cavani off the bench for United, too. The Uruguayan has been highly effective since returning to fitness and is due a goal.

