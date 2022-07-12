Countries
Manchester United vs Liverpool betting tips: Bangkok Friendly Predictions and Odds

Manchester United vs Liverpool betting tips: Bangkok Friendly Predictions and Odds

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Manchester United will play Liverpool in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday afternoon in hot and humid Bangkok.

This fixture is a Premier League staple and below you will find some of our predictions and tips ready for today’s kick-off.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

The fixture will be United’s first pre-season match this summer and Erik ten Hag’s first in charge of the club since he was appointed on a three-year deal with the option of an additional year.

With the new season under a month away, preparations are underway with United looking to bounce back from their worst ever Premier League campaign. Liverpool, meanwhile, won both domestic cups and finished second to Manchester City but will feel they should’ve had more silverware to their name.

Bruno Fernandes has described how new boss Erik ten Hag has been pushing full-throttle in training since his arrival at Old Trafford, with the new regime leaving players feeling exhausted. With Cristiano Ronaldo missing, fans will be given insight into his tactics for the first time against the Reds.

Although it’s probably advisable to wait until you see the starting XIs before making your selection, there is little doubt that Liverpool have a far more impressive team and squad than their rivals. This game has the potential to be high scoring and Liverpool have won the last three meetings with at least four goals being scored in each match.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Prediction

Our Prediction – Manchester United 1 Liverpool 3 @ 9/1 with Paddy Power

In all likelihood United will spend the majority of the game without the ball so will have to play on the counter. With Ronaldo absent, the Red Devil’s only centre-forward is Anthony Martial – who has spent more of his United career on the wing – in their 31-man tour squad.

Ten Haag will be looking for signs that his arrival has had an effect so I expect United to find the back of the net but they will be under the cosh for large spells. Liverpool are relentless in their pressing and variety of ways in which they attack.

Reds summer signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho will be involved in today’s friendly and it would be no surprise to see them both on the scoresheet at the end of the game. Diogo Jota sits out the encounter as he recovers from a hamstring issue but Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set to feature.

England vs Norway Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Man Utd 10/11 Paddy Power logo
Draw 11/4 888Sport logo
Liverpool 21/10 888Sport logo

 

Manchester United vs Liverpool Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Man Utd Team News

The big news for United is the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is looking to leave the club this summer. Phil Jones and Brandon Williams have both been left in England to continue their recoveries from respective knocks.

Man Utd Predicted Line-Up

De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Fred, Van de Beek; Sancho, Rashford; Martial.

Liverpool Team News

New signings Darwin Nunez ad Fabio Carvalho are set to feature alongside fully fledged stars like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There is, however, no room for Calvin Ramsay as he is recovering from an injury, while Caoimhin Kelleher is not included in the squad.

Liverpool Predicted Line-Up

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Keita; Jota, Firmino, Salah

