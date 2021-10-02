Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Aston Villa last week when they take on Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 12:30 PM BST.

Manchester United will look to continue their impressive start to the season and close in on league leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Toffees have made a similar start and both teams have four wins from six Premier League matches so far and they have 13 points each.

Manchester United vs Everton team news

Manchester United will be without the services of Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Harry Maguire.

Everton have an extensive injury list and they will be without Seamus Coleman, Richarlison, Fabian Delph, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi; Gray; Rondon

Manchester United vs Everton form guide

Manchester United crashed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa in their last Premier League game and they have been quite vulnerable in recent weeks.

After an impressive start to the season, they have lost three of the last five matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Everton lost two consecutive games before bouncing back with a win against Norwich City last week and they will look to pull off an upset here.

Manchester United vs Everton betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United vs Everton from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Manchester United – 1/2

• Draw – 18/5

• Everton – 13/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/11

• Under – 11/10

Manchester United vs Everton prediction

Manchester United are the better team heading into this contest and they are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Everton.

Furthermore, the Toffees have an extensive injury list and they will be without several key attackers for this game.

A home win seems quite likely.

Prediction: Manchester United to win.

