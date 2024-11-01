Soccer

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Where to Watch, Preview, and Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Old foes Manchester United and Chelsea will meet on Matchday 9 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Continue reading to get all the key information about one of the most highly anticipated matches on the English soccer calendar.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Date, Time, and Where to Watch in the US

Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to the iconic Old Trafford for their Premier League showdown on Sunday, November 3. The game will kick off at 4:30 PM GMT / 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT.

Manchester United and Chelsea supporters can catch the game live on TV on USA Network and Telemundo. They can also stream the game live via NBC.com and FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Preview

Form

Manchester United relieved Erik ten Hag from his responsibilities as head coach on Monday, October 28. The club hierarchy made the call less than a day after the Red Devils succumbed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat away at West Ham United. Ruud van Nistelrooy has since been serving as caretaker manager, as the club works to secure Ruben Amorim’s services from Sporting CP.

Nistelrooy took charge of Man Utd for the first time on Wednesday (October 30), in the Carabao Cup Round-of-16 clash against Leicester City. The Dutchman did a fine job, overseeing an emphatic 5-2 win and firing United into the quarter-finals. He now needs to carry that form over to the Premier League, where United are toiling in 14th place with 11 points to their name.

Nistelrooy probably would have preferred to make his Premier League debut with an easier opponent than Chelsea. The Blues are playing well under Enzo Maresca, picking up 17 points from nine matches to climb up to fifth place in the rankings. They have scored 19 goals in the division, with only Manchester City (20) outscoring them.

Chelsea lost 2-0 to Newcastle United in their midweek Carabao Cup fixture, but came out on top against the same opponent in the Premier League last Saturday, beating them 2-1.

Team News

Nistelrooy will be without many first-teamers this Sunday, with Antony (ankle), Luke Shaw (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Harry Maguire (calf), Mason Mount (knock), Leny Yoro (foot), and Kobbie Mainoo (thigh) remaining on the treatment table. Christian Eriksen, who pulled out of the squad against Leicester City, is also a doubt.

Meanwhile, for Chelsea, youngster Omari Kellyman is the only absentee.

Head-to-Head

Manchester United and Chelsea have met 195 times over the years in all competitions. United has won 83, Chelsea 56, while the remaining 56 games have ended all square.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Prediction

Logically, Chelsea seems to be the obvious choice, as the Londoners have been considerably stronger than United this term. However, we feel the Nistelrooy effect will overwhelm logic this weekend and propel United to a 2-1 victory.

