Manchester United vs Brighton Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Opening Weekend Predictions

Manchester United will kick-off their 2022-23 season at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Brighton Bet Builder Tips

Manchester United vs Brighton Bet Builder Tip 1: Anthony Martial to score anytime @ 13/8 with Virgin Bet

Anthony Martial looks set to lead the line for Manchester United on Erik ten Hag’s Premier League debut despite concerns over his future at the club earlier this year.

Martial was unsettled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, and was loaned out to Sevilla for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign where he spent the majority of his time on the sidelines through injury.

The 26-year-old played in an excellent pre-season campaign for the Red Devils, scoring three goals against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, and Crystal Palace on the tour of Thailand and Australia.

In Martial’s last full season as a starter at the club, he scored 17 league goals in 31 starts and was seen as an immovable object in United’s frontline alongside Marcus Rashford, however Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival put a spanner in the works.

With Ronaldo attempting to force his way out of Manchester United in order to facilitate a move to a Champions League club, he will not feature on Sunday and after a strong pre-season with signs of a new, fresh Anthony Martial on the block – the Frenchman is our tip to find the back of the net on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Brighton Bet Builder Tip 2: Lisandro Martinez to be booked @ 4/1 with Virgin Bet

24-year-old Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez completed a £47m move to Old Trafford earlier this summer to rekindle with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, whom he played under for three seasons.

During his time in Amsterdam, Martinez earned the nickname ‘The Butcher’ due to his aggressive style of play and no-nonsense approach to the art of defending.

Former Red Devil Marcos Rojo has been likened to Martinez’s characteristic of being ‘hard as nails’ and at just 5-foot-9 tall, the Argentina international will waste no time in letting opposition attackers know of his presence.

As expected for a Premier League debut, jitters and nerves will be expected from Martinez who is likely to start alongside Harry Maguire in defence – and he is our tip to make his way into referee Paul Tierney’s book.

Manchester United vs Brighton Bet Builder Tip 3 – Manchester United to win @ 4/7 with Virgin Bet

Our final selection for Sunday’s bet builder is Manchester United to beat Brighton at Old Trafford and open Erik ten Hag’s Premier League account with three points.

The last few seasons at United have been nothing short of an embarrassment, and it is clear that the club have experienced a vast decline since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Erik ten Hag joins the list of David Moyes, Ryan Giggs, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, and Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United managers (interim, caretaker, or permanent) since Ferguson’s departure.

Ten Hag’s approach to life as manager of one of the world’s biggest clubs has been a breath of fresh air for fans, and has been publicly critical of players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot who left Old Trafford early during United’s 1-1 friendly draw with Rayo Vallecano last week.

To round off our bet builder, we’re tipping three points for Manchester United against Brighton to kick-off what should be a successful reign for Erik ten Hag as manager.

Manchester United vs Brighton Odds

Manchester United vs Brighton Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to feature in the matchday squad on Sunday as he continues on his quest to force a move out of Manchester United this summer, but fans could see a debut from new signing Tyrell Malacia at left-back in place of Luke Shaw.

Ten Hag is expected to go with a front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho which was trialled heavily in pre-season and is a popular decision amongst supporters.

There are no reported injuries for either side, and we are expected to have a fully fit and available squad for both sides barring the exception of Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Brighton Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream