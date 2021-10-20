Manchester United will look to climb to the top of their group with a win over Atalanta in the Champions League this week.

The two sides will meet on the 20th of October at 20:00 pm BST.

The Red Devils picked up a last gasp win over Villarreal in the Champions League last time out and they will be looking to build on that win here. Meanwhile, Atalanta secured a narrow win over Young Boys in their last outing.

Manchester United vs Atalanta team news

Raphael Varane, Amad Diallo and Anthony Martial are injured for the home side.

As for Atalanta, Rafael Toloi and Berat Djimsiti are both ruled out for Wednesday. Hans Hateboer and Robin Gosens are also out with injury.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup: Musso; Palomino, Demiral, Toloi; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Malinovskyi, Ilicic; Zapata

Manchester United vs Atalanta form guide

Manchester United have picked up three defeats and a draw in their last five matches across all competitions. Whereas, Atalanta have lost just once in their last six outings.

The Italian side are yet to be beaten in the Champions League and they will fancy an upset here.

Manchester United vs Atalanta betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United vs Atalanta from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Manchester United – 7/10

• Draw – 16/5

• Atalanta – 19/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/15

• Under – 30/17

Manchester United vs Atalanta prediction

Manchester United are in poor form right now and this should be a close contest. Neither side are particularly defensive in their approach and this could be an open game with a fair few chances.

A high scoring game is on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

