Aston Villa will fancy their chances of picking up an away win when they take on Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday night.
Match Info
Date: 10th January 2022
Kick-off: 19:55 pm BST, Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction
Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa @17/1 with bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips
Manchester United vs Aston Villa betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/17.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United vs Aston Villa from bet365:
Match-winner:
Manchester United: 8/11
Draw: 29/10
Aston Villa: 18/5
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 13/17
Under: 11/9
