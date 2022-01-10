Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction

The home side will be expected to pick up a comfortable win against Aston Villa on Monday night and it will be interesting to see whether Ralf Rangnick can get his players to step up and grind out a positive result.

Aston Villa have done reasonably well since the arrival of new manager Steven Gerrard and they will definitely fancy their chances of pulling off an upset at Old Trafford this week.

The Red Devils have been quite inconsistent this season and Aston Villa certainly have the quality to pull off a morale-boosting result.

Manchester United have had a disappointing season by their standards so far and they cannot afford to crash out of the FA Cup just yet.