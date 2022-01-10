Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/flag-south-korea.svg South Korea
Home News manchester united vs aston villa prediction fa cup betting tips odds and free bet

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

updated

39 mins ago

on

Aston Villa will fancy their chances of picking up an away win when they take on Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Match Info

Date: 10th January 2022

Kick-off: 19:55 pm BST, Old Trafford.

Join bet365 and watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Manchester United have had a disappointing season by their standards so far and they cannot afford to crash out of the FA Cup just yet.
 
The home side will be expected to pick up a comfortable win against Aston Villa on Monday night and it will be interesting to see whether Ralf Rangnick can get his players to step up and grind out a positive result.
 
Aston Villa have done reasonably well since the arrival of new manager Steven Gerrard and they will definitely fancy their chances of pulling off an upset at Old Trafford this week.
 
The Red Devils have been quite inconsistent this season and Aston Villa certainly have the quality to pull off a morale-boosting result.
 

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa @17/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction with bet365

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Manchester United are undoubtedly the better team here and they are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Aston Villa. Bet on the home side to win at 8/11 with bet 365.
 
Aston Villa have conceded at least twice in their last six FA Cup matches and the last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 16 goals. Bet on the match to end with over 2.5 goals.
 
The last time these two sides met at Old Trafford, Aston Villa managed to pick up a 1-0 win away from home. The visitors are 18/5 to win on Monday night.
 

Manchester United vs Aston Villa betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/17

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 13/17 with bet365

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United vs Aston Villa from bet365:

Match-winner:

Manchester United: 8/11

Draw: 29/10

Aston Villa: 18/5

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/17

Under: 11/9

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Free Bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:

  1. Click here to go to the bet365 offer
  2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  3. Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
  4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens