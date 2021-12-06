Football Betting Tips – Manchester United v Young Boys preview & prediction

Ralf Rangnick takes charge of his first Champions League game as the Manchester United manager and the German will be hoping to guide his side to a comfortable win at home.

The Red Devils are currently three points clear at the top of their group and a win here would send them through to the knockout stages as the group winners.

Meanwhile, Young Boys are at the bottom of the group with four points from five matches and a win here could give them the chance of booking their place in the Europa League knockout stages.

They managed to beat Manchester United back in September and the visitors will fancy another upset here.