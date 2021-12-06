Countries
Football Betting Tips – Manchester United v Young Boys preview & prediction

17 hours ago

Manchester United take on Young Boys in their final UEFA Champions League group game on Wednesday night.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Old Trafford. 

Manchester United v Young Boys preview

Ralf Rangnick takes charge of his first Champions League game as the Manchester United manager and the German will be hoping to guide his side to a comfortable win at home.
 
The Red Devils are currently three points clear at the top of their group and a win here would send them through to the knockout stages as the group winners.
 
Meanwhile, Young Boys are at the bottom of the group with four points from five matches and a win here could give them the chance of booking their place in the Europa League knockout stages.
 
They managed to beat Manchester United back in September and the visitors will fancy another upset here.

Manchester United v Young Boys team news

Manchester United possible starting line-up: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Mengi, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Mata, Elanga; Martial

Young Boys possible starting line-up: Faivre; Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, Lefort; Aebischer, Martins, Rieder; Elia, Siebatcheu, Ngamaleu

Manchester United v Young Boys form guide

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions.
 
Meanwhile, Young Boys have been in disappointing form in recent weeks and they have picked up just one win in their last six matches across all competitions.
 
The Red Devils have scored 10 goals in five Champions League outings so far and they are up against a side that has let in 11 goals in the group stages.

Manchester United v Young Boys betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United v Young Boys from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Manchester United 2/5
• Draw – 4/1
• Young Boys – 7/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Manchester United v Young Boys prediction

This should be a straightforward win for Manchester United. They are a far superior team and the visitors are currently lacking in confidence and momentum.
 
With Rangnick at the helm, the Manchester United players will be hoping to produce a strong performance and impress their new manager. A home win seems quite likely this week.
 

Prediction: Manchester United to win at 2/5 with Betfred

Bet on Manchester United to beat Young Boys at 2/5 with Betfred

