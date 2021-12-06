Football Betting Tips – Manchester United v Young Boys preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Old Trafford.
Manchester United v Young Boys preview
Manchester United v Young Boys team news
Manchester United possible starting line-up: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Mengi, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Mata, Elanga; Martial
Young Boys possible starting line-up: Faivre; Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, Lefort; Aebischer, Martins, Rieder; Elia, Siebatcheu, Ngamaleu
Manchester United v Young Boys form guide
Manchester United v Young Boys betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United v Young Boys from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Manchester United – 2/5
• Draw – 4/1
• Young Boys – 7/1
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Manchester United v Young Boys prediction
Prediction: Manchester United to win at 2/5 with Betfred
