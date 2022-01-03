Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News manchester united v wolverhampton wanderers preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview & prediction

updated

12 seconds ago

on

man u vs crystal palace betting tips
Manchester United will be hoping to close in on the top four with a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday evening.
 

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Match Info

Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, Old Trafford. 

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview

The Red Devils are currently 7th in the league table, but they are just four points adrift of Arsenal who are occupying the final Champions League berth.
 
The Gunners have played two more games and if United manage to win the next two, they will move into the top four.
 
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently 9th in the league table and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Greenwood, McTominay, Matic, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Podence

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide

Manchester United have an impressive home record against Wolves and they have beaten the Molineux outfit in eight of their last ten meetings at Old Trafford.
 
Furthermore, the Red Devils have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six matches against Wolves in all competitions.
 
The Red Devils are definitely the favourites heading into this game but Wolves have been difficult to beat in recent weeks. The away side have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven Premier League matches and they will look to grind out a point at the very least.

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Manchester United 4/7
• Draw – 3/1
• Wolverhampton Wanderers – 11/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction

Manchester United are the better side here but they will have to be at their best to grind out all three points.
 
Wolverhampton Wanderers can be a resilient unit and they will be determined to fix their poor away record at Old Trafford.
 
This should be a close contest but the home side have enough quality to emerge victorious eventually.
 

Prediction: Bet on a Manchester United win at 4/7 with Betfred

Bet on Manchester United to beat Wolves at 4/7 with Betfred

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Free Bet at Betfred

image 2021 10 19T11 05 27 625Z

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
  2. Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
  3. Bet £10 on any sports event
  4. Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred

© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens