Football Betting Tips – Manchester United v Burnley preview & prediction

Manchester United will be looking to close in on the top four with a win over Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:15 GMT, Old Trafford.

Manchester United v Burnley preview

Manchester United are currently 7th in the league table, seven points adrift of the final Champions League berth. They cannot afford to keep dropping points and this will be a must-win game for the Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick will demand a strong showing from his players and it remains to be seen whether the home side can step up and get the job done.

Meanwhile, Burnley are coming into this game on the back of a draw against West Ham. The Clarets have not played since the 12th of December and Sean Dyche will be able to field a freshened up side here. The visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.

Manchester United v Burnley team news

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Van de Beek; Ronaldo, Cavani

Burnley possible starting lineup: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Cornet, Wood

Manchester United v Burnley form guide

Manchester United and Burnley are both unbeaten in five of their last six league matches. However, the Red Devils are the better team on paper and they have won three of their last four outings in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have an excellent record against Burnley and they are undefeated in 12 of their last 13 meetings against the Clarets.

Despite not losing too many games, Burnley have failed to win 17 of their last 18 league matches and this will be a massive challenge for them.

Manchester United v Burnley prediction

Burnley will look to grind out a draw here. They have been difficult to beat this season. But Manchester United are the better team and they will be determined to climb up the table with a win at home.

The home side are firm favourites to win here and they should be able to grind out a positive result in the end.

