Manchester United v Atletico Madrid betting offers | New Football Free Bet Offers

Manchester United set for stern test as Atletico Madrid look to make it through to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid betting tips and prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo was in fine form as Manchester United managed to tame Tottenham in a 3-2 win at home. The win was a much-needed one for both the club and the player. The latter had attracted a lot of controversy after deciding to fly back home ahead of United’s derby defeat last week.

However, the veteran striker put in a vintage display that eased some pressure off of his club while also silencing his doubters.

Focus will now be on Champions League where Ralf Rangnick’s men take on Diego Simeone’s side in the second leg. The Red Devils managed to salvage a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano. In that encounter, United were second best but thanks to an Anthony Elanga goal, return to England with some hope.

However, the task is not going to be easy against an Atletico Madrid side that is brimming with confidence.

The Spaniards won 2-1 against Cadiz on Friday and are in great form at the moment. They might not be in the title race but Simeone’s side still has the quality to go deeper in the Champions League. Moreover, they have a decent record against English sides, winning nine of 12 two-legged knockout games against Premier League teams.

History is definitely on their side so don’t be surprised if United crash out of Europe this week.

