Manchester United News: Boubocar Kamara set for Old Trafford move

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations for the midfielder who is set to leave Olympique de Marseille next year.

Manchester United move swiftly for Kamara

In order to avoid a financial situation that has impacted Lille, Marseille will have to generate as much cash as they can in the next few months. In order to replenish their accounts, the Rhone giants will be forced to sell several important first-team players.

One of those players is versatile midfielder Boubocar Kamara who will be a free agent next June and is not eager to sign an extension at the Velodrome.

Naturally, a lot of clubs have been monitoring his situation with Manchester United reportedly ahead of the queue as they look to sign a player who Ralf Rangnick likes.

According to the The Express, Kamara might not have chosen his future destination but at the same time, is more keen towards crossing the other side of the channel.

The likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Newcastle United are also eager to sign the player. However, it is being claimed that the Red Devils have shown more seriousness towards the 22-year-old and that the allure of playing at Old Trafford might play a crucial role in this.

The youngster has proven himself to be a crucial member of Marseille’s starting XI where his ability to play in a variety of roles in midfield is highly valued.

It would be a similar theme at Manchester United who need a more well-rounded presence in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, the residents of Old Trafford are not going to allow Donny van de Beek to leave the club in January. The Dutch international has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI. He hasn’t featured a lot under the new manager but Rangnick is likely to give him a decent run in the first team.