Martial has featured rarely for Manchester United this season and is looking for a way out of Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

Martial seeking fresh start

A lack of playing time has started getting too much for the France international who now wants to resurrect his career away from the club.

This has been confirmed by the player’s agent Philippe Lamboley who says that he is going to have a discussion with the club very soon.

While speaking to Sky Sports News, Lamboley said, “Anthony wants to leave the club in January. He just needs to play and I’ll talk to the club soon.”

The 26-year-old’s contract with the Red Devils expires in June 2024 but the club has an option for another year. Since arriving at the club from AS Monaco in 2015, the Frenchman has struggled for form and consistency under several managers. The 2019/20 campaign was his best one where he managed 17 goals in 32 games.

Since then though, his playing time has reduced considerably and this season, he has started only two Premier League games. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood ahead of him in the pecking order, Martial is unlikely to see a lot of game time.

Meanwhile, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that the club might consider sending some of the players out on loan in January.

The upcoming January transfer window might not be a very busy one at Old Trafford. However, with the likes of Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek pushing for exits, the German tactician might be looking for reinforcements.

The club has also been linked with Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig whose versatility makes him a really good player to have in the squad.

However, it is likely that the club will have to sell a player before they can buy another one.