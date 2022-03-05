Countries
Manchester Derby: Best goals from Man City vs Man United of all time

10 hours ago

There are some huge derbies all over the world, from Glasgow to Milan, and everywhere in between.

But for many, the biggest and best is the Manchester derby, contested between two of the biggest teams in the English game.

Over the years, there have been plenty of stunning strikes and amazing moments, and on this page, we’ll be taking you through five of the very best goals from the Manchester derby.

Manchester Derby: Best Man City vs Man United goals

Rooney’s Overhead Effort

No list of the best Manchester United vs Manchester City goals would be complete without Rooney’s famous overhead kick. Voted the best goal of the first 20 years of the Premier League, United fans will never forget Rooney’s sensational strike.

Nani picked the ball up outside the area, before cutting inside. His cross into the box was by no means perfect for Rooney, and that’s why the striker had to resort to the spectacular, crashing the ball home with an audacious overhead kick from around eight yards out.

Why Always Me?

Some goals, like Rooney’s, go down in history for simply being exceptionally special, while others go down in history for the setting or celebration. The goal from Mario Balotelli in 2011 certainly goes down in the latter category.

The goal really wasn’t anything extraordinary – a nice finish from around 12 yards past the outstretched Edwin van Der Sar. However, Balotelli then turned away, lifted his shirt and revealed the now-famous “Why Always Me?” phrase. It would be a good day for City, as they’d end up winning the match 6-1.

Denis Law’s Backheel

One of the most famous goals in the history of the Manchester Derby was scored by Denis Law in the 1973-74 season. While a nice goal in its own right, it’s more famous as being the goal that sent United down, scored by a man who had famously played for them for many years.

Law played the ball to Sammy Lee, before then moving into position on the edge of the six yard box. Lee played the ball into the area along the floor, and Law aimed a cheeky back heel into the net. Cue a pitch invasion, but no celebration from the goalscorer.

Scorcher from Bellamy

Craig Bellamy perhaps didn’t get the credit he deserved throughout his career. One of the best strikes came in the Manchester derby in 2009, when he scored a stunner in the 51st minute. He’d also score in the 90th minute, but an injury time goal from Michael Owen would make the game 4-3 and hand United all three points.

Bellamy picked the ball up on the left, around 30 yards from goal. He cut inside and powered towards the box, before unleashing a beautiful strike from the edge of the penalty area, placing it into the far side of the net.

Trademark Beckham

If anyone ever asks you what David Beckham could do, just show them this free-kick. The man with the magical right boot scored this stunner in 2000 and it was enough to win United the derby, with the score ending 1-0.

Beckham made the goal look effortless, but in reality, it was spectacular. From a central position around 30 yards from goal, Beckham managed to avoid the City wall and steer the ball into the left side of the goal, leaving the keeper with no chance.

