Home News manchester derby every player to play for both manchester city and manchester united

Manchester Derby stats: Every player to play for both Manchester City and Manchester United

Updated

1 day ago

on

Manchester United and Manchester City Badges

The Manchester Derby is the epicentre of one of sport’s most enduring rivalries.

In the red corner, there’s Manchester United, the most successful team in Premier League history.

In the blue corner, you’ll Find Manchester City, the current top dogs and arguably the world’s best team at the moment.

With such a rivalry, it’s easy to see why most players would never consider crossing the invisible line and playing for both clubs. However, some have made the switch, with varying degrees of success.

Take a look below to find out about the eight stars who have made both sides of Manchester their home.

Players who played for both Manchester City and Manchester United

Billy Meredith

Billy Meredith
Billy Meredith

First on the list is Billy Meredith. The Welsh winger was one of football’s first icons, with an ability to dribble the ball and excite the crowd. He first found himself at Manchester City in 1894, spending 12 years there, before moving across the city to United. He would return to the Blue side of Manchester in 1921 and retire there in 1924.

Denis Law

Denis Law
Denis Law

Denis Law had two spells at City, but the majority of his career was spent playing for United. During his time at Old Trafford, he played 309 times, scoring an amazing 171 goals. However, he’s perhaps remembered best for scoring against United in his second spell with City – a goal that heavily contributed to Manchester United’s relegation.

Brian Kidd

Brian Kidd
Brian Kidd

Brian Kidd began his career with United, playing 203 times and scoring 52 goals. After a stint at Arsenal, he then moved to City, where he turned out 98 times and scored 44 goals. Since retiring, he’s also been heavily involved at both Manchester clubs, taking up the assistant manager role at both

Terry Cooke

Terry Cooke
Terry Cooke

Terry Cooke came through the ranks at Manchester United just after the famous Class of ’92. However, he was nowhere near as successful, playing just four times for United. After several loan moves, he moved to City, where he played 20 times. He eventually found regular football by moving to the US to play for Colorado Rapids.

Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel
Peter Schmeichel

Of all the players on this list, Schmeichel is arguably the greatest. In fact, he’s held in such high regard with United fans that even joining arch-rivals City did nothing to dampen their love for him. He played 292 games for Manchester United, before spending time at Sporting CP and Aston Villa. He’d finish his career in 2003 at Manchester City.

Andrew Cole

Andrew Cole
Andrew Cole

Andrew Cole formed a potent partnership with Dwight Yorke at United, where he moved to after a record-breaking transfer from Newcastle. He appeared 195 times and scored 93 goals, before leaving the club in 2001. He would then spend time at various clubs, and turned out 20 times for Manchester City in 2005 and 2006.

Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez
Carlos Tevez

Next on the list is Carlos Tevez. He moved to Manchester United from West Ham in 2007 and went on to play 63 times, scoring 19 goals. He then made an acrimonious move to the Blue side of Manchester for a reported fee of £47 million, which was a British transfer record at the time. He’d play 113 times for City and score 58 goals.

Owen Hargreaves

Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves

The final player on this list is former England international Owen Hargreaves. He moved from Bayern Munich to Manchester United in 2007, but only played 27 times for the club in four years. He then moved to Manchester City, who were looking for a replacement for Patrick Vieira. However, he only appeared once for City in the year he was there.

Complete list of players to play for Man City and Man United

  • Billy Meredith
  • Dennis Law
  • Brian Kidd
  • Terry Cooke
  • Peter Schmeichel
  • Andrew Cole
  • Carlos Tevez
  • Owen Hargreaves

