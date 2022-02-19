Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Manchester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium in the pick of this weekend’s Premier League games.

Top five football betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites with great sign up offers.

bet365 – Best for football betting markets Betfred – Great quality of live football streams BetUK – New betting site with excellent welcome offer LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches/li>

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 19th

Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, Etihad, Manchester

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Manchester City vs Tottenham predictions

What’s left to say about Pep Guardiola’s magnificent Manchester City team?

Including the routine 2-0 win against Brentford a fortnight ago, the Citizens have won 10 home games in a row in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and conceding just seven.

With the Etihad proving to be an enviable fortress at which Pep’s team plays arguably the best football in all of Europe, it’s little surprise to see Manchester City nine points clear at the top of the EPL table at present. Only Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has the slightest hope of catching the defending champions this season.

The last time we saw them in action, City travelled away from home for a midweek UEFA Champions League fixture in Portugal against Sporting Lisbon, a team that won the Primeira Liga in 2020/21 and defeated Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund during the group stages to seal qualification to the round of 16.

I type this because Sporting are no pushover. In fact, Ruben Amorim’s side were unbeaten in five games heading into the home clash with Pep’s City…

The Portuguese side were turned over though:

Two goals from Bernardo Silva as well as solitary strikes from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, and a superb strike from Raheem Sterling saw to it that Manchester City left the Estadio Jose Alvalade with a 5-0 aggregate lead. It was a game that sent shockwaves throughout continental Europe – City were superb.

Next up to test their luck against last season’s beaten UCL finalists, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs haven’t been in the best of form of late. A 0-2 defeat away to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend made it three losses in a row for the top four challengers and four league defeats in the last six overall.

Just prior to the recent slump, Conte’s side did grab a great result away at Leicester in the league, winning 3-2, and notched a win in the FA Cup against Brighton a week later, putting in a good performance to boot. If the Spurs team that turned up for those two games rocks up in Manchester, you’d give Harry Kane and co. half a chance. But, inconsistency has been rife at Tottenham all season long, and especially on the road where Spurs have won just four of 10 games played. So, we wouldn’t recommend putting your house on an away win come Saturday just yet!

With that said, Spurs do have a very impressive record against Pep Guardiola in recent seasons, especially in the league.

In the last five league meetings between these two sides, Tottenham have won three, Manchester City have won one, and there has been one draw.

Spurs also eliminated Manchester City from the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, losing away at the Etihad, 4-3, but winning 1-0 at home to emerge as victors on the away goals rule.

Some teams do have their kryptonite, and this could just be the case where Manchester City and Spurs are concerned…

But, on current form, you would be wild to go against Manchester City on their home patch.

Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction: Manchester City to win @ 2/7 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Manchester City vs Tottenham betting tips

The 2/7 odds on the favourites to win aren’t really enough to have us screaming from the rooftops. So, we’ve instead opted to delve a little deeper into the recent fixtures between Man City and Spurs to find a wager worth casting.

The most apparent thing when looking at the recent history of this game is that BTTS bets do NOT tend to come in.

In fact, six of the last seven matches between City and Spurs have ended in a shutout for one of the two sides. Spurs have come out on top of these closely contested matches more often than not. But, we’re unwilling to overlook current form and back Conte’s team on this occasion.

Manchester City to win with NO-BTTS at the excellent odds of 21/20, meaning that a £10 stake has the potential to pay out £21.50, which is a much-improved offering when compared to a straight City win on the moneyline. Using bet365’s Bet Builder tool to construct your wager, it’s possible to bet on aat the excellent odds ofmeaning that a £10 stake has the potential to pay out, which is a much-improved offering when compared to a straight City win on the moneyline.

Manchester City vs Tottenham betting tips: Manchester City to win with NO BTTS @ 21/20 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Find the best free bets for Manchester City vs Tottenham

Find Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream and team news.

Manchester City vs Tottenham odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Match Odds

Manchester City @ 2/7 with bet365

Draw @ 5/1 with bet365

Spurs @ 9/1 with bet365

Manchester City vs Tottenham Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/7 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Manchester City vs Tottenham free bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

This incredible Manchester City vs Tottenham free bet is simple to claim and you can do so by following the simple steps below.