Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon top five betting offers and free bets for Champions League match

Up by five goals to nil from the away leg in Portugal, Manchester City welcome Sporting Lisbon back to the Etihad Stadium tonight for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie, and our team has uncovered the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Best Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Champions League game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon United odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Manchester City 1/7 Draw 7/1 Sporting Lisbon 14/1

How to claim a Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon free bet

Claiming the Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon free bet at bet365 is very simple.

Just follow the instructions below and bet on tonight’s UEFA Champions League action at the Etihad Stadium for free.

3Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon United free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City & Sporting Lisbon.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing.

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon betting tips and prediction

Thanks to a superb, 5-0, win away at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have -barring total capitulation- all but qualified for the quarter-finals already. So, tonight’s second leg vs Sporting should provide the Spanish manager with a chance to give a few squad players some valuable minutes.

From a betting perspective, the notion that Guardiola is likely to shake the first XI up a little provides some decent opportunities to make money.

For instance, there’s Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus to consider. With Guardiola regularly opting for Phil Foden to lead the line, the Brazillian doesn’t tend to start the biggest matches for the Citizens but has already managed to bag three goals in four games in the UEFA Champions League.

Also, with defensive stalwart Ruben Dias out for a month with an injury and Kyle Walker suspended, it’s likely that the City manager gives minutes to the likes of John Stones and possibly Oleksander Zinchenko.

Both are solid EPL players. But we’ve already seen that Man City do have a propensity to ship goals when they opt to rest or are missing key defenders in European competition. Take, for example, the 6-3 win and 2-1 defeat against RB Leipzig during the group stages of the tournament.

As such, we’ve opted to use bet365’s Bet Builder tool to wager on a Manchester City win with Gabriel Jesus to score at any time & BTTS. This bet provides generous odds of 15/4 too, meaning a £10.00 bet pays out £47.50 (including the original stake).

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon betting tips: City to win with Gabriel Jesus to score at any time and BTTS @ 14/5 with bet365