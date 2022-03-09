Countries
manchester city vs sporting lisbon live stream how to watch champions league for free

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon live stream: How to watch Champions League for free

Updated

1 day ago

on

manchester city vs sporting lisbon live stream

Manchester City face Sporting Lisbon in the second-leg of their UEFA Champions league last 16 ties at the Etihad on Wednesday night, and here is how you can watch the game in its entirety online. 

How to watch Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon live stream for free

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon preview

Holding a 5-0 aggregate lead from the first leg in Lisbon, Manchester City will look to guard against a historic UCL comeback for the ages when they take on Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Two goals from Bernardo Silva, a superb curling effort from Raheem Sterling, plus goals from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden gave the Premier League champions a huge advantage in the first leg, and it will take a momentous comeback, unlike anything ever witnessed in the tournament for Sporting Lisbon to advance on to the quarter-finals now.

Since the win away in Europe a fortnight ago, Manchester City have been back in domestic action, beating Everton somewhat fortuitously by one goal to nil in the league last weekend, before putting a dispirited and disjointed-looking Manchester United to the sword at the Etihad on Sunday in a 4-1 win.

Sandwiched in the middle of those two EPL results, Manchester City also took the time to beat Peterborough by two goals to nil in the FA Cup, a result that included a superb goal for £100m man Jack Grealish who linked up with England compatriot Phil Foden to score a Messi-Esque goal that will live long in the memory of the Citizens’ fanbase.

No team has ever returned from a five-goal first-leg defeat in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, so -though there is always a chance- Sporting most likely head to the Etihad playing for pride, especially since the club’s two best players Paulinho and Pedro Goncalves are ruled out through injury.

Sporting have won two and drawn one of their league matches since being turned over by City at home in the UCL, so they’ll arrive in Manchester with some confidence at least. But the chances of anything other than elimination from the competition are extremely slim.

Still, if you’re looking to follow the clash at the Etihad Stadium and perhaps place a wager, remember that you can live stream the game for free at bet365 just as long as you’ve got a funded betting account (£5+).

Watch live sport with bet365

Watch live stream
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon team news

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola will have to make do without Kyle Walker for the game against Sporting Lisbon. The England international is banned for two more European matches.

Meanwhile, Ruben Dias is set to miss at least a month of action due to a hamstring injury, and there are concerns too over the full fitness of Nathan Ake, Cole Palmer, and Zach Steffen. If any of this trio is passed fit in time for the match, it’s likely that Guardiola will opt to field them.

As mentioned, Manchester City are up by five goals to nil from the first leg in Lisbon, expect to see a host of changes to the team that started the game against Manchester United at the weekend.

Manchester City predicted line-up

Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, Silva; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Sporting Lisbon team news

Matheus Nunes is suspended for the trip to Manchester so Manuel Ugarte is likely to fill in for the Portuguese side who will also be without their two best players in Joao Palhinha and Pedro Goncalves through injury.

Sporting Lisbon predicted lineup 

Adan; Reis, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Ugarte, Essugo, Vinagre; Sarabia, Slimani, Edwards

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon free bets

