Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News manchester city vs manchester united top five betting offers and free bets for premier league match

Manchester City vs Manchester United top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Updated

1 day ago

on

man u vs man city free bets

Manchester City face Manchester United in a pivotal Premier League clash this Sunday afternoon, and our betting expert has tracked down the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Manchester City vs Manchester United free bets and betting offers

If you’re looking for a Manchester City vs Manchester United free bet, take a look at the top five betting offers for the EPL game below and wager on the action for free.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Manchester City vs Manchester United odds: 

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Manchester City 2/5 Bet365 logo
Draw 15/4 Bet365 logo
Manchester United 7/1 Bet365 logo

How to claim a Manchester City vs Manchester United free bet

Claiming the Manchester City vs Manchester United free bet at bet365 is simple. Just read and execute the instructions below and bet on this Sunday’s huge Manchester derby for free.

  1. Click this link to go to bet365
  2. Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc.
  3. Deposit £10 into your account
  4. Place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market
  5. Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Manchester City vs Manchester United free bets

All that you need to do to get £50 in free bets at bet365 is register an account, make a deposit into your account, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports outcome. Remember that if you want the free bets available to wager on this Sunday’s Manchester derby, you’ll need to have placed your qualifying bet prior to kick-off.

The moment your qualifying bet settles, you will receive £50 in free bet credits which you can use on the EPL game between Manchester City and Manchester United, or on any other sports market, including Six Nations rugby, Horse Racing at Cheltenham, UFC 272, and countless other markets from around the world of sport. 

Manchester City vs Manchester United betting tips and prediction

Currently some 19 points above their cross-city rivals and in first place in the English Premier League, there’s no denying that Manchester City come into this game as huge favourites; certainly among fans.

Pep Guardiola’s side has only lost one of the last 15 games played in all competitions and rebounded back well from that defeat at home to Spurs a fortnight ago by beating the likes of Everton (all be it fortuitously) in the league and then eliminating Peterborough in the FA Cup.

Along with Liverpool who are now just six points behind City in the league and hold a game in hand, most fans around Europe would concede that Man City are probably the world’s best team in terms of consistency. Regardless of whether or not you believe that, there’s certainly no argument that needs to be made to prove they are better than Manchester United.

In recent weeks, while Man City have been winning and banging them in for fun (Spurs aside) Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have drawn over and over again vs teams in the lower echelons of the table: 1-1 vs Newcastle; 2-2 vs Villa; 1-1 (out of FA Cup on pens) vs Middlesborough, 1-1 vs Southampton; 0-0 vs Watford last time out – it’s not been great viewing for the Old Trafford faithful.

In truth, the Red Devils have been creating chances. They’ve just not been putting them away, and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford will simply have to perform better if Rangnick’s team is to have any realistic chance of emerging from the Etihad with a win.

So, can they do it? Can United beat City this Sunday?

Well, despite what fans on social media might think, the recent matches between these clubs have been very close. Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer actually had a very impressive record against Pep Guardiola.

In the last five games between Man U and Man City, both teams have won twice, and there has been one draw, a drab stalemate at Old Trafford.

At the Etihad, however -believe it or not – Manchester City have actually gone zero for three against Manchester United (all comps) in recent seasons, with the reds eking out 2-0, 1-0, and 2-1 victories away at their great rivals since 2020.

So, don’t expect City to have everything their own way here – United have proven they can more than hold their own against Pep’s ‘passing carousel’ over the years.

That said, we still expect to see Man City win come Sunday. There’s just been nothing about Man United’s recent form that suggests that they’re capable of pulling off an upset like they were when Ole was at the wheel.

We’re going to be backing the perfect score in this one, and we’re expecting to see Manchester City 3 – 1 Manchester United.

At bet365, you’ll receive odds of 11/1 on the above scoreline, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £120.00.

Manchester City vs Manchester United United betting tips:  Manchester City 3 Manchester United 1 @ 11/1 with bet365 

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens