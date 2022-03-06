Manchester City vs Manchester United top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Manchester City face Manchester United in a pivotal Premier League clash this Sunday afternoon, and our betting expert has tracked down the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Manchester City vs Manchester United betting tips and prediction

Currently some 19 points above their cross-city rivals and in first place in the English Premier League, there’s no denying that Manchester City come into this game as huge favourites; certainly among fans.

Pep Guardiola’s side has only lost one of the last 15 games played in all competitions and rebounded back well from that defeat at home to Spurs a fortnight ago by beating the likes of Everton (all be it fortuitously) in the league and then eliminating Peterborough in the FA Cup.

Along with Liverpool who are now just six points behind City in the league and hold a game in hand, most fans around Europe would concede that Man City are probably the world’s best team in terms of consistency. Regardless of whether or not you believe that, there’s certainly no argument that needs to be made to prove they are better than Manchester United.

In recent weeks, while Man City have been winning and banging them in for fun (Spurs aside) Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have drawn over and over again vs teams in the lower echelons of the table: 1-1 vs Newcastle; 2-2 vs Villa; 1-1 (out of FA Cup on pens) vs Middlesborough, 1-1 vs Southampton; 0-0 vs Watford last time out – it’s not been great viewing for the Old Trafford faithful.

In truth, the Red Devils have been creating chances. They’ve just not been putting them away, and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford will simply have to perform better if Rangnick’s team is to have any realistic chance of emerging from the Etihad with a win.

So, can they do it? Can United beat City this Sunday?

Well, despite what fans on social media might think, the recent matches between these clubs have been very close. Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer actually had a very impressive record against Pep Guardiola.

In the last five games between Man U and Man City, both teams have won twice, and there has been one draw, a drab stalemate at Old Trafford.

At the Etihad, however -believe it or not – Manchester City have actually gone zero for three against Manchester United (all comps) in recent seasons, with the reds eking out 2-0, 1-0, and 2-1 victories away at their great rivals since 2020.

So, don’t expect City to have everything their own way here – United have proven they can more than hold their own against Pep’s ‘passing carousel’ over the years.

That said, we still expect to see Man City win come Sunday. There’s just been nothing about Man United’s recent form that suggests that they’re capable of pulling off an upset like they were when Ole was at the wheel.

We’re going to be backing the perfect score in this one, and we’re expecting to see Manchester City 3 – 1 Manchester United.

At bet365, you’ll receive odds of 11/1 on the above scoreline, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £120.00.

Manchester City vs Manchester United betting tips: Manchester City 3 Manchester United 1