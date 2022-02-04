Manchester City vs Fulham prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

Runaway Championship leaders, Fulham, travel to runaway Premier League leaders, Manchester City in the pick of Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round ties.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 5th February

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Etihad Arena, Manchester

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Want to watch Manchester City vs Fulham? Sign up to bet365 and watch ALL FA Cup matches here.

Manchester City vs Fulham prediction

Unbeaten in nine games in all comps and 14 domestically, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side is arguably the best football team in Europe right now.

Little surprise then as goals from Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, and Cole Palmer saw the Citizens sweep past Swindon Town, 4-1, in the third round of the FA Cup.

Guardiola’s side did drop points in their last match before the break though, which will give the travelling Fulham fans some semblance of hope of a cup upset. City fell behind early and could only manage a 1-1 draw away at Southampton.

Fulham also struggled to a 1-1 draw in their last Championship match vs Blackpool. Aleksandar Mitrovic put the visitors ahead but Josh Bowler equalized, earning a point for Blackpool in the process.

Still, Silva’s Fulham have managed to rack up 12 points from the last 15 available and sit still five points clear of second-placed Blackburn Rovers at the top of the Championship table. Fulham striker, Mitrovic, is also the Championship’s top goalscorer with 28 goals in just 26 games.

Over in the Cup, Fulham eked through the third round thanks to an extra-time strike from former Liverpool winger Harry Wilson. The goal knocked Bristol City out of the tournament.

From a betting perspective, however, it’s unlikely that the FA Cup run continues much longer for Silva’s men:

Fulham’s assault on the trophy has come to an end in the fourth round two seasons in a row, including a 2019/20 defeat by Manchester City who won 4-0.

On top of that, Manchester City have beaten Fulham in 11 straight games.

In fact, in the last seven meetings between the two sides, the combined total score is Manchester City 21-0 Fulham, so -though giant killings do happen- a Fulham win on Saturday is highly improbable against the reigning (and, most likely, defending) EPL champions.

Manchester City vs Fulham prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Fulham @ 10/11 (Man City over 3.5 goals) with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Manchester City vs Fulham betting tips

As good as Fulham have been in the Championship this year, Saturday’s cup clash against Manchester City is a remarkable step up in competition for Silva’s side, and it’s hard to imagine anything other than a big win for Guardiola’s team as a result.

The above-listed odds on City to win by 3.5 goals are decent enough. But our betting strategy dictates that we win as big as we can when the chance is available. So, we’re going to have to add an extra leg to the betting slip.

At bet365, it’s possible to wager on Manchester City to win by 4 or more goals with Gabriel Jesus to score at any time in the match @ odds of 11/4, meaning that a £10 bet could pay out £18.75

Manchester City vs Fulham betting tips: Man City to win by 4+ goals and Gabriel Jesus to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Manchester City vs Fulham odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Manchester City vs Fulham match odds

Manchester City @ 1/7 with bet365

Draw @ 15/2 with bet365

Fulham @ 14/1 with bet365

Manchester City vs Fulham total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 3/10 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 5/2 with bet365

Manchester City vs Fulham free bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook in time for Saturday’s FA fourth-round showdown between Man City & Fulham.

This incredible offer is simple to claim. Plus, it allows you to watch select FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the season.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:

Click here to go to the bet365 offer Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age, and date of birth Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip