Manchester City will be looking to improve their recent head to head record against Chelsea with a win at home this weekend.
Match Info Date: 15th January 2022
Kick-off: 12:30 pm BST, Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction
Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea @41/5 with 888sport.
Manchester City vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Manchester City vs Chelsea betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 21/20.
Manchester City vs Chelsea Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester City vs Chelsea from 888sport:
Match-winner:
Manchester City: 7/10 with 888sport
Draw: 57/20 with 888sport
Chelsea: 39/10 with 888sport
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 10/11 with 888sport
Under: 21/20 with 888sport
Manchester City vs Chelsea Free Bet
