Manchester City will be looking to improve their recent head to head record against Chelsea with a win at home this weekend.

Match Info Date: 15th January 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 pm BST, Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction

The Premier League leaders are in red hot form right now and they will be looking to continue the title charge with a morale-boosting win against the Blues Chelsea are currently second in the table but they are 10 points adrift of Manchester City. The Blues will have to be at their best in order to grind out an away win here. Chelsea have enjoyed great success against Manchester City in recent seasons and they have beaten Pep Guardiola’s side four times in the last six meetings. However, the Blues are currently struggling in the Premier League and they have picked up just two wins from six league matches. That said, both teams are capable of picking up all three points here and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea @41/5 with 888sport.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Manchester City have won their last 11 matches in the Premier League and they are 7/10 to secure all three points here.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches and the Blues are 39/10 to pick up an away win. The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 13 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.

Manchester City vs Chelsea betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 21/20.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester City vs Chelsea from 888sport:

Match-winner:

Manchester City: 7/10 with 888sport

Draw: 57/20 with 888sport

Chelsea: 39/10 with 888sport

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 10/11 with 888sport

Under: 21/20 with 888sport

