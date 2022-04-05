Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City will be hoping to pick up a positive result in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals when they host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Odds
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Predictions
The Premier League giants are in impressive form right now and they will fancy their chances of picking up an important home win this week.
Manchester City are coming into this contest on the back of four wins and two draws in their last six matches across all competitions.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have been on an impressive run as well having won the last six matches across all competitions.
Both teams are capable of grinding out a win here but Manchester City are definitely the better team on paper and they have been formidable at home all season. The Premier League giants have an outstanding squad at their disposal and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid prediction: Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid @ 6/1 with Bet UK
Best Football Betting Offers
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips
Manchester City are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions and they have kept four clean sheets in that time. The home side have been scoring freely this season and they’ve been well organised at the back as well.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are famous for their defensive organization and they will look to shut out the Premier League side and grind out a narrow win here.
Boo teams are impressive at the back and a low scoring game could be on the cards here. Under 2.5 goals seem quite likely.
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 42/41 with Bet UK
How to Watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream
You can watch the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.
Alternatively, you can follow the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.
- Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
- Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
- Follow all the action from Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid with Bet UK
When is Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid?
The Champions League clash between Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid will be played on the 5th of April at Etihad Stadium.
What time does Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Kick-Off?
The Champions League clash between Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at 20:00 pm BST.
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Manchester City Team News
Manchester City will be without the services of Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer due to injuries.
Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-Up
Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Atletico Madrid Team News
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are without Hector Herrera and Jose Gimenez due to injuries.
Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Line-Up
Oblak; Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Koke, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix
Best Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Free Bets
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
283 Codes claimed
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Copied
Claim Bonus
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Claim Bonus
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets