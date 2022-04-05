Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City will be hoping to pick up a positive result in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals when they host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Manchester City 3/10 Atletico Madrid 11/1 Draw 15/4

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Predictions

The Premier League giants are in impressive form right now and they will fancy their chances of picking up an important home win this week.

Manchester City are coming into this contest on the back of four wins and two draws in their last six matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have been on an impressive run as well having won the last six matches across all competitions.

Both teams are capable of grinding out a win here but Manchester City are definitely the better team on paper and they have been formidable at home all season. The Premier League giants have an outstanding squad at their disposal and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid prediction: Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions and they have kept four clean sheets in that time. The home side have been scoring freely this season and they’ve been well organised at the back as well.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are famous for their defensive organization and they will look to shut out the Premier League side and grind out a narrow win here.

Boo teams are impressive at the back and a low scoring game could be on the cards here. Under 2.5 goals seem quite likely.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 42/41 with Bet UK

How to Watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream

You can watch the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

When is Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid?

The Champions League clash between Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid will be played on the 5th of April at Etihad Stadium.

What time does Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Kick-Off?

The Champions League clash between Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at 20:00 pm BST.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Manchester City Team News

Manchester City will be without the services of Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer due to injuries.

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Atletico Madrid Team News

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are without Hector Herrera and Jose Gimenez due to injuries.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Line-Up

Oblak; Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Koke, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix

