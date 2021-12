Football Betting Tips – Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview & prediction

Manchester City will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Match Info

Kick-Off: 12:30 GMT, Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview

Manchester City are currently at the top of the table but they have a slender lead over rivals Liverpool and Pep Guardiola will demand a strong performance from his side here. Meanwhile, Wolves are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool and they will be looking to bounce back strongly.

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Sterling, Grealish

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting line-up: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide

Manchester City are heading into this contest on the back of five consecutive Premier League wins and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here. The Premier League leaders have won their last two outings against Wolves and they have managed to score seven goals in the process as well. Meanwhile, the visitors are unbeaten in four of their last six Premier League matches and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here. Wolves have managed to pick up three wins in their last five meetings against Manchester City in all competitions and the home side will have to be careful here.

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Manchester City – 1/6

• Draw – 7/1

• Wolverhampton Wanderers – 18/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10

• Under – 7/10

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction

Manchester City are undoubtedly the better team and they have the form and momentum with them as well. However, Wolves have been difficult to beat in recent weeks and Liverpool barely managed to scrape past them. This should be a close contest but the home side have too much quality and depth at their disposal and they should be able to grind out a narrow win.

Prediction: Manchester City to win at 1/6 with Betfred

