Football Betting Tips – Manchester City v Leicester City preview & prediction

52 mins ago

Manchester City will be looking to pull clear at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Etihad Stadium. 

Manchester City v Leicester City preview

Manchester City are in impressive form right now and they are three points clear at the top of the table.
 
Pep Guardiola’s side have lost just twice in the Premier League this season and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points.
 
Meanwhile, Leicester City are coming into this game on the back of a cup defeat against Liverpool and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly with a positive result away from home.

Manchester City v Leicester City team news

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Leicester City possible starting lineup: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Daka, Lookman

Manchester City v Leicester City form guide

Manchester City have managed to win their last six Premier League matches in a row and they have an impressive head to head record against Leicester City as well.
 
The Premier League leaders have managed to win four of their last six matches against the Foxes in all competitions.
 
Leicester City have picked up just two wins in their last six Premier League matches and Brendan Rodgers’ side will be under pressure to pick up a win here.
 
The home side have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 home matches and it will be interesting to see whether Leicester can breach the home defence this weekend.

Manchester City v Leicester City betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester City v Leicester City from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Manchester City 2/11
• Draw – 7/1
• Leicester City – 14/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Manchester City v Leicester City prediction

Manchester City are in far superior form right now and they will be full of confidence and momentum heading into this contest.
 
Leicester City are out of their depth against a team like Manchester City and they are likely to fall short eventually. A home win seems quite likely this weekend.
 

Prediction: Manchester City to win at 2/11 with Betfred



