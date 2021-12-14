Countries
Football Betting Tips – Manchester City v Leeds United preview & prediction

Manchester City host Leeds United in the Premier League on Tuesday night and they will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Etihad Stadium. 

Manchester City v Leeds United preview

The Premier League giants are coming into this game on the back of an impressive winning run in the league and they will be supremely confident of grinding out all three points here.
 
Meanwhile, Leeds United are 15th in the league table with just one win from their last six league matches and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.

Manchester City v Leeds United team news

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Leeds United possible starting line-up: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Harrison, James; Roberts

Manchester City v Leeds United form guide

Manchester City have managed to win their last six matches in the Premier League and they have been in formidable form at home recently.
 
The defending champions have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last nine Premier League matches at the Etihad and Leeds United will have to be at their best to get something out of this contest.
 
Meanwhile, Leeds have picked up just three wins in 16 Premier League matches so far.

Manchester City v Leeds United betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester City v Leeds United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Manchester City 1/7
• Draw – 8/1
• Leeds United – 20/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Manchester City v Leeds United prediction

Manchester City are undoubtedly the firm favourites heading into this contest and they should be able to extend their fine run of form with another win at home.
 
Marcelo Bielsa’s men are capable of beating any side on their day but they are struggling with the lack of confidence and momentum right now.
 
Furthermore, Leeds have conceded 25 goals in 16 league matches so far and they will be up against one of the best attacks in world football.
 
A home win seems quite likely this week.
 

Prediction: Manchester City to win at 1/7 with Betfred

