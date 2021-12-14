Football Betting Tips – Manchester City v Leeds United preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City v Leeds United preview
Manchester City v Leeds United team news
Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden
Leeds United possible starting line-up: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Harrison, James; Roberts
Manchester City v Leeds United form guide
Manchester City v Leeds United betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester City v Leeds United from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Manchester City – 1/7
• Draw – 8/1
• Leeds United – 20/1
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Manchester City v Leeds United prediction
Prediction: Manchester City to win at 1/7 with Betfred
