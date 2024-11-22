Soccer

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Two of the biggest teams in the league, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, will look to return to winning ways when they meet on Matchday 12 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Continue reading to get all the key info about the fascinating encounter.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Date, Time, and Where to Watch in US

Reigning English champions Manchester City will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League bout this weekend. The game will kick off at 5:30 PM GMT / 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT on Saturday, November 23.

NBC will carry the game for fans in the United States. Alternatively, soccer aficionados can also hop on NBC.com or Fubo TV to stream the game live.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview

Form

Manchester City has obliterated the competition under Pep Guardiola in the last eight years, winning the Premier League title a whopping six times. The Cityzens have played sensationally, setting the benchmark for teams across the world.

City enjoyed an excellent start to the 2024-25 Premier League season, winning their first four Premier League matches on the bounce. However, unlike previous seasons, City could not maintain their momentum, with their performance taking a nosedive. Since October 26, Manchester City has been on a bender, losing four matches on the bounce in all competitions. It has been Guardiola’s worst run of results since he became a manager.

In their previous outing, City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Amex Stadium. Despite their poor run of results, City are in second in the Premier League rankings with 23 points. They are trailing leaders Liverpool by five points.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, has been wildly inconsistent this season. In 11 games, the Lilywhites have secured five wins, played out a draw, and lost five times. Spurs, who are in 10th place in the Premier League rankings with 16 points, are coming into the match on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town at home.

Team News

Manchester City will be without Rodri (ACL) and Oscar Bobb (leg), whereas Ruben Dias (muscle), Nathan Ake (thigh), and Phil Foden (knock) are doubtful.

Spurs, on the other hand, will be without Rodrigo Bentacur (banned for racist comments about Heung-min Son), Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, and Wilson Odobert (all hamstring). Cristian Romero, who just had a baby daughter, is a doubt due to a foot problem.

Head-to-Head

Man City and Tottenham have crossed paths 172 times over the years. City have won 68, Spurs 67, and 37 games have ended all square.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Prediction

We believe Manchester City will be boosted by Pep Guardiola’s two-year contract extension and could make light work of the game on Saturday. We predict City will come away with a 3-1 victory over Spurs on Matchday 12.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
