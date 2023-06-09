Soccer

Manchester City Champions League Final Odds & Best US Sportsbooks To Bet On Them

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea vs Manchester City Argentina
Chelsea vs Manchester City Argentina

You can see the best Manchester City Champions League Final odds ahead of their big clash with Inter Milan on Saturday. We’ve the best US soccer sportsbooks to use to bet on the match, that will get you $1,000’s in free bets, plus the latest betting and associated markets from BetOnline.

Manchester City Champions League Final Odds

  • Manchester City to win (90 min) @ -210
  • Manchester City to win (lift the trophy) @ -440

Best US Sportsbooks To Bet On Champions League

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

What Time/Date Is The Champions League League Final?

  • ⚽️  Event: Champions League Final
  • 📅  Date: Saturday 10th June, 2023
  • 🕛  Kick Off: 16:00 EST
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Real Madrid
  • 📺  TV Channel: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey
  • 📈  Odds: Man City @ -210 | Draw +365 | Inter Milan @ +600

Will Manchester City Win The Champions League Final?

The Manchester City Champions League odds with the US soccer betting apps, including -210 with BetOnline suggest this Saturday’s final will be one-way traffic.

City, who has already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season will be hunting a famous treble and also their first win in the biggest European soccer competition on the planet.

They face three-time winners Inter and as the underdogs we can expect the Italian side to make life hard for City.

However, with a certain Erling Haaland leading the Manchester City line and having netted 12 Champions League goals in this season’s event, you feel the English side will have too much firepower for Inter and should be backed to win their third trophy of the season.

Bet on MANCHESTER CITY to win the Champions League at BetOnline

Full Champions League Final Odds

UEFA Champions League Final (Man City vs Inter Milan)

Winner (90 mins) Odds Play
Man City
 -210 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +365 BetOnline logo
Inter Milan
 +600 BetOnline logo
To Lift The Trophy
 Odds Play
Man City
 -440 BetOnline logo
Inter Milan
 +345 BetOnline logo
Both Teams To Score
 Odds Play
Yes
 -110 BetOnline logo
No
 -110 BetOnline logo
Over / Under 1.5 Goals
 Odds Play
Over
 -410 BetOnline logo
Under
 +325 BetOnline logo
Double Chance
 Odds Play
Man City or Draw
 -850 BetOnline logo
Man City or Inter Milan
 -450 BetOnline logo
Inter Milan or Draw
 +180 BetOnline logo
Handicap
 Odds Play
Man City -1, -1 1/2
 -210 BetOnline logo
Inter Milan, +1, +1 1/2
 +600 BetOnline logo
Penalty Kick
 Odds Play
Yes
 +190 BetOnline logo
No
 -240 BetOnline logo

Note: Odds are subject to change and more markets at BetOnline

Related Content

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Champions League final in Argentina
Soccer

LATEST How To Bet On The Champions League Final In Norway | Norway Sports Betting Sites

Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jun 8 2023
Champions League final in Argentina
Soccer
How To Bet On The Champions League Final In Mexico | Mexico Sports Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jun 8 2023

Two of the biggest names in world soccer will compete in the Champions League Final this weekend, and you can get a piece of the action at Mexico sports betting…

fiorentina
Soccer
Fiorentina Europa Conference League Final Odds & Best US Sportsbooks To Bet On Them
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jun 7 2023

You can see the best Fiorentina Europa Conference League Final odds ahead of their huge game with West Ham today in Prague. We’ve listed the top US soccer sportsbooks to…

Champions League In Mexico
Soccer
How to Bet On The Champions League Final in Saskatchewan | SK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jun 7 2023
Champions League In Mexico
Soccer
How to Bet On The Champions League Final in Prince Edward Island | PE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jun 7 2023
Champions League In Mexico
Soccer
How to Bet On The Champions League Final in Newfoundland and Labrador | NL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jun 7 2023
Champions League In Mexico
Soccer
How to Bet On The Champions League Final in Manitoba | MB Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jun 7 2023
Arrow to top