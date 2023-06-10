You can see the best Manchester City Champions League Final odds ahead of their big clash with Inter Milan on Saturday. We’ve the best US soccer sportsbooks to use to bet on the match, that will get you $1,000’s in free bets, plus the latest betting and associated markets from BetOnline.
Manchester City Champions League Final Odds
- Manchester City to win (90 min) @ -210
- Manchester City to win (lift the trophy) @ -440
Best US Sportsbooks To Bet On Champions League
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
What Time/Date Is The Champions League Final?
- ⚽️ Event: Champions League Final
- 📅 Date: Saturday 10th June, 2023
- 🕛 Kick Off: 16:00 EST
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Real Madrid
- 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey
- 📈 Odds: Man City @ -210 | Draw +365 | Inter Milan @ +600
Will Manchester City Win The Champions League Final?
The Manchester City Champions League odds with the US soccer betting apps, including @ -210 with BetOnline suggest this Saturday’s final will be one-way traffic.
City, who has already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season will be hunting a famous treble and also their first win in the biggest European soccer competition on the planet.
They face three-time winners Inter and as the underdogs we can expect the Italian side to make life hard for City.
However, with a certain Erling Haaland leading the Manchester City line and having netted 12 Champions League goals in this season’s event, you feel the English side will have too much firepower for Inter and should be backed to win their third trophy of the season.
Full Champions League Final Odds
UEFA Champions League Final (Man City vs Inter Milan)
Note: Odds are subject to change and more markets at BetOnline