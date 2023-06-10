You can see the best Manchester City Champions League Final odds ahead of their big clash with Inter Milan on Saturday. We’ve the best US soccer sportsbooks to use to bet on the match, that will get you $1,000’s in free bets, plus the latest betting and associated markets from BetOnline.

Manchester City Champions League Final Odds

Manchester City to win (90 min) @ -210

Manchester City to win (lift the trophy) @ -440

Best US Sportsbooks To Bet On Champions League

What Time/Date Is The Champions League Final?

⚽️ Event: Champions League Final

Champions League Final 📅 Date: Saturday 10th June, 2023

Saturday 10th June, 2023 🕛 Kick Off: 16:00 EST

16:00 EST 🏆 2022 Winner: Real Madrid

Real Madrid 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey 📈 Odds: Man City @ -210 | Draw +365 | Inter Milan @ +600

Will Manchester City Win The Champions League Final?

The Manchester City Champions League odds with the US soccer betting apps, including @ -210 with BetOnline suggest this Saturday’s final will be one-way traffic.

City, who has already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season will be hunting a famous treble and also their first win in the biggest European soccer competition on the planet.

They face three-time winners Inter and as the underdogs we can expect the Italian side to make life hard for City.

However, with a certain Erling Haaland leading the Manchester City line and having netted 12 Champions League goals in this season’s event, you feel the English side will have too much firepower for Inter and should be backed to win their third trophy of the season.

Full Champions League Final Odds

UEFA Champions League Final (Man City vs Inter Milan)

Winner (90 mins) Odds Play Man City

-210 Draw

+365 Inter Milan

+600

To Lift The Trophy

Odds Play Man City

-440 Inter Milan

+345

Both Teams To Score

Odds Play Yes

-110 No

-110

Over / Under 1.5 Goals

Odds Play Over

-410 Under

+325

Double Chance

Odds Play Man City or Draw

-850 Man City or Inter Milan

-450 Inter Milan or Draw

+180

Handicap

Odds Play Man City -1, -1 1/2

-210 Inter Milan, +1, +1 1/2

+600

Penalty Kick

Odds Play Yes

+190 No

-240

Note: Odds are subject to change and more markets at BetOnline



