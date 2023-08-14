Soccer

Man Utd vs Wolves Premier League Betting Picks: The Stats Suggest A Low-Scoring Match

Andy Newton
man utd vs wolves

See below out Man Utd vs Wolves Premier League betting picks as these are the final two teams to play of the ‘week one’ fixtures. Wolves have already had a manager change since their last league game, while United took all three points of Wanderers last season – who will come out of top today?

Man Utd vs Wolves Picks: Recent Clashes Indicate A Low-Scoring Clash

It’s the last of the Premier League ‘week one’ fixtures today as Wolverhampton Wanderers make the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

The best US soccer betting apps suggest that it should be plain sailing for Man Utd as the strong favorites in the match betting market @ -345, with the draw +495 and the shock Wolves win @ +985.

Recent head-to-heads back this up too with United having taken 6 points off Wolves last season in the league, while the Red Devils have also lost just one of their last 10 vs the Midlands club – including 6 of their last 9 home league games versus them.

In fact, Wolves have scored only two goals in their last 9 vs Manchester United.

Last season United also showed signs that they are on the up with a solid finish to end third in the Premier League table, pluswinning the League Cup under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Some shrewd summer signings that include Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojund have strengthened the Red Devils squad too, while Wolves have had their own early season issues with manager Julen Lopetegui being replaced by former Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neill.

Wolves were the lowest scoring Premier League side last season, and this has not been helped by having also sold one of their best strikers Raul Jimenez over the summer.

The Red Devils Have Won 50% Of The Last 6 Head-to-Heads 1-0

United have won 50% of the last 6 head-to-heads vs Wolves 1-0, so this scoreline might be popular @ +750.

Both teams ‘DIDN’T’ score in 8 of the last 9 clashes too and looks a fair option @ -130, while 90% of the last 10 meetings saw Under 2.5 Goals which can be backed @ +135.

In the goal scoring markets, United’s Marcus Rashford, who had a top season with 17 league strikes last term – he’s on offer @ +325 to score first, while new signing Mason Mount from Chelea is @ +750 to grab the opener.

Overall, it’s a game that Manchester United will be fully expected to get all three points. We expect Wolves to make it hard for them but with their lack or firepower might struggle to actually score.

With that in mind, the both teams NOT to score @ -130 is how we are going to play this one.

BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS ‘NOT’ TO SCORE @ -130 with BetOnline

RELATED: Best Premier League Betting Offers: $3,800 Soccer Free Bets From Top US Sportsbooks

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Info

  • ⏱ Monday 14th August 2023
  • ⚽️Kick-Off: 15:00pm (ET)
  • 🏟 Old Trafford (Manchester)
  • 📈Match Odds: Man Utd -345 | Draw +495 | Wolves +985

Man Utd vs Wolves Main Betting Markets

Match Betting
Man Utd -345
Draw +495
Wolves +985

Goal Betting
Under 2.5 Goals +400
Over 2.5 Goals -165

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBookplus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
