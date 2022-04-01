Countries
Man United vs Leicester Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Man United vs Leicester Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Updated

38 mins ago

on

ron and bruno

Man Utd eager to return to winning ways and keeping their Champions League dream alive. 

Man United vs Leicester Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Man United 1/2 BetUK logo
Leicester 5/1 BetUK logo
Draw 7/2 BetUK logo

Man United vs Leicester Predictions

Manchester United desperately need to put some sort of consistency in their displays. Ralf Rangnick’s arrival hasn’t changed things much with the Red Devils still far off from a Champions League place. The residents of Old Trafford are in sixth and four points behind Arsenal who have a game in hand.

They have not played since losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UCL at home. This is one team that needs to start picking up wins regularly. The task would not be easy against the Foxes who might have struggled this season, but have done well against United in recent years.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are in with a chance of European glory this season but it is their predicament in the league that is odd. The Foxes simply haven’t been consistent enough and have the fourth worst away record in the league. However, with three wins over United in the last three games, perhaps this is the fixture they need to turn things around.

For the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag, a man who could be at the helm next season, would be keenly observing where the team lacks.

United v Leicester prediction: United to win @ 1/2 with Bet UK

What time does Man United vs Leicester Kick Off?

