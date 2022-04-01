Man United vs Leicester Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Man Utd eager to return to winning ways and keeping their Champions League dream alive.

Man United vs Leicester Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Man United 1/2 Leicester 5/1 Draw 7/2

Man United vs Leicester Predictions

Manchester United desperately need to put some sort of consistency in their displays. Ralf Rangnick’s arrival hasn’t changed things much with the Red Devils still far off from a Champions League place. The residents of Old Trafford are in sixth and four points behind Arsenal who have a game in hand.

They have not played since losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UCL at home. This is one team that needs to start picking up wins regularly. The task would not be easy against the Foxes who might have struggled this season, but have done well against United in recent years.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are in with a chance of European glory this season but it is their predicament in the league that is odd. The Foxes simply haven’t been consistent enough and have the fourth worst away record in the league. However, with three wins over United in the last three games, perhaps this is the fixture they need to turn things around.

For the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag, a man who could be at the helm next season, would be keenly observing where the team lacks.

Man United vs Leicester Betting Tips

How to Watch Man United vs Leicester Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Man United vs Leicester?

The game will take place on April 2, 2022.

What time does Man United vs Leicester Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 17:30 PM UK time

Man United vs Leicester Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Man Utd Team News

Rangnick will be without Edinson Cavani as usual. Alex Telles and Fred have just returned from Brazil so could be assessed ahead of the game. Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are set to start. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho did not represent England during the international break so these two will be fresh for this encounter.

Bruno Fernandes scored a brace to help Portugal qualify for the World Cup and he will be out to prove a point.

United Predicted Line Up

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Leicester Team News

The Foxes welcome back Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans. Their return will bring some much-needed stability to the backline.

Wilfred Ndidi is out for the entire season due to a knee injury. Luke Thomas is a doubt while both Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward are out.

Leicester Predicted Line Up

Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison, Daka, Barnes

