Man United fans react to lengthy Europa League trips to Moldova and Cyprus

jadon sancho celebrates after giving man utd the lead against liverpool at old trafford

Manchester United have been drawn in Group E for the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League competition alongside Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, and Omonoia.

The Red Devils knocked out Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate in 2021 during the knockout stages on their way to reaching the Europa League final before a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

Sheriff Tiraspol from Moldova are far from a pushover, demonstrated by the side’s victory against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the Champions League group stages last season before Carlo Ancelotti’s men went on to win the competition.

Cypriot outfit Omonoia are managed by former Celtic player and manager Neil Lennon, who beat KAA Gent 4-0 on aggregate to reach the group stages.

United fans have had their say on the lengthy trips their side will face on Thursday evenings this season, with fatigue potentially becoming an important factor.

Manchester United Europa League Outright Odds

Despite a turbulent start to the Premier League season for new manager Erik Ten Hag, United are currently priced 8/1 at just behind fellow English rivals Arsenal, who edge it as favourites at 11/2 on BK8.

See below for the latest odds.

Team Outright Odds Bookmaker
Arsenal 11/2 bk8 2
Manchester United 8/1 bk8 2
Roma 14/1 bk8 2
Lazio  25/1 bk8 2

 

