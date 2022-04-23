Countries
man city vs watford odds prediction betting tips and live stream 23rd april 2022

Man City vs Watford Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

18 mins ago

on

man city

When Manchester City hosts Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, they will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

The Citizens are coming off a 3-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, while Watford lost 2-1 to Brentford in their most recent match on April 16.

Man City vs Watford Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Man City 1/9 BetUK logo
Watford 25/1 BetUK logo
Draw 17/2 BetUK logo

Man City vs Watford Predictions

Manchester City is a team that has been around for a long time. They are undoubtedly the finest team in Europe right now and have been for quite some time. They are one point ahead of Liverpool in the second position in the league table.

Manchester City will finally have the prolific goalscorer they have been missing this season, according to reports that the club is close to signing Norwegian legend Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. It’s terrifying to consider what Haaland could accomplish in the Guardiola system.

Watford, on the other hand, is in 19th place in the Premier League and has lost four of their previous five games. They are seven points behind Everton in 17th position, with a game in hand. Watford has been inconsistent this season, and relegation appears to be a foregone conclusion.

They do, however, have a few intriguing players who will attract the attention of other Premier League clubs. This season, Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro, and Ismaila Sarr have all performed admirably.

Manchester City will be the overwhelming favorite to win this match.

Man City vs Watford prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Watford @ 1/9 with Bet UK

Man City vs Watford Betting Tips

Manchester City, fresh off a 3-0 Premier League victory against Brighton & Hove Albion, will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Manchester City has scored ten goals in their past six games under Pep Guardiola. In six games, they have been outscored by a total of five goals.

Manchester City is unbeaten in their past three home league games heading into this encounter.

Whereas Watford will be trying to turn things around here after losing their last Premier League match against Brentford.

At least three goals have been scored in five of Watford’s past six games. Within that time frame, the overall average amount of goals per match is 3.33, with Watford averaging 0.83.

Man City vs Watford betting tip: Man City to win @ 1/9 with Bet UK

How to Watch Man City vs Watford Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Man City vs Watford clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Man City vs Watford with Bet UK

When is Man City vs Watford?

Man City vs Watford will be played on 23rd April 2022.

What time does Man City vs Watford Kick Off?

Man City vs Watford will kick off at 19:00.

Man City vs Watford Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Man City Team News

Kyle Walker is expected to miss another match owing to an ankle injury, while John Stones and Nathan Ake both suffered injuries against Brighton on Wednesday.

Man City Predicted Line Up

Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Grealish, Sterling, Jesus

Watford Team News

Cucho Hernandez, Samuel Kalu, and Francisco Sierralta will remain unavailable for selection for Watford, but William Troost-Ekong has resumed full training.

Watford Predicted Line Up

Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Lucka; Dennis, Pedro, Sarr

