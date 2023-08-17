See below our Man City vs Newcastle Premier League betting picks as the current champions continue their title defence. It’s a match up that ended 2-0 to City last season, so will it be more of the same this Saturday?



Man City vs Newcastle Picks: Blue Moon Have Lost Just 1 Of Their Last 31 vs Magpies



A rare later game in the English Premier League this Saturday as Man City host Newcastle in what will be their 173rd league clash dating back to 1893 – a game that ended Man City 2-3 Newcastle.

Much has happened for both clubs since.

The pair both got off to winning starts in their opening fixtures as City saw off Burnley 3-0, while Newcastle thumped Villa 4-1.

Pep Added The Super Cup To The City Trophy Cabinet

City will also come into the game on a high having won the Super Cup against Seville in midweek – another trophy to add to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League from last season.

The match betting ahead of Saturday’s game sees City as the clear favourites @ -145, with the draw +305 and Newcastle on the table @ +411.

Newcastle will be the latest side to try and score 2 goals vs Newcastle in a game – the last team to do so were Spurs back in January 2023, which is a run that spans 34 games with 27 different teams trying it.

The good news for Toon fans is they know their teams fired in 4 against Villa last week, but the worse news is they will be aware that they don’t often fare well against City.

City Have A Cracking Record Against Newcastle

Man City have lost just 1 of their last 31 games vs Newcastle and won this repeat fixture 2-0 last season. You can back that scoreline again @ +800.

For the neutrals out there though, this clash has tended to produce goals – with 11 of the last 15 head-to-heads going OVER 2.5 GOALS, including 12 of the last 14 repeat fixtures. 3+ goals in the game can be supported @ -135.

City have also scored 2+ times in 10 of their last 11 home league games against Newcastle.

Bernardo Silva Scored In Both Man City vs Newcastle Meetings Last Season

The scoring markets are always dominated by a certain Erling Haaland, but he’s just @-126 to find the back to the net there. However, there could be better value in siding with Bernardo Silva, who has recently signed a new deal, @ +450 as he scored in both head-to-heads last season.

Looking at the Newcastle scorers, it’s Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson that are the shortest in the betting – both @ +300 to get on the scoresheet.

Overall, it’s the game of the Premier League ‘week two’ fixtures and it will be a stern test for City. Newcastle will come into the game fresher with City having had to travel to Greece for the Super Cup in the week.

But, it’s hard to not ignore the top record the Manchester club have over Newcastle and also the stats that tell us there are often goals in this fixture.

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ -135 with BetOnline



Man City vs Newcastle Match Info

⏱ Saturday 19th August 2023

⚽️Kick-Off: 15:00pm (ET)

🏟 Etihad Stadium (Manchester)

📈Match Odds: Man City -145 | Draw +305 | Newcastle +411

Man City vs Newcastle Main Betting Markets

Match Betting

Man City -145

Draw +305

Newcastle +411



Goal Betting

Under 2.5 Goals +105

Over 2.5 Goals -135

Both Teams To Score

Yes -130

No +100

