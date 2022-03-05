Man City vs Man United live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

The 187th Manchester Derby is scheduled to kick off on Sunday afternoon, and here is how you can watch a Man City vs Man United live stream online.

How to watch Man City vs Man United live stream for free

Register an account with bet365 by clicking here Fill in your basic details Make a small deposit into your account and follow the Manchester City vs Manchester United live audio stream, and keep up to date with all the latest stats using the site’s excellent live betting interface

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

If you’ve been looking for a quality Manchester City vs Manchester United live audio stream, take a look at these sites and wager for free when you sign up for a new betting account.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Man City vs Man United preview

Including the most recent, drab, 0-0 draw at home to Watford, Manchester United at least head into enemy territory to face Manchester City on the back of a six-game unbeaten run…

The problem for Ralf Rangnick’s side is that not enough of these results have ended up as wins; United continue to draw and drop unnecessary points at every turn.

In recent months the Red Devils have drawn with Watford, Atletico Madrid (UCL), Southampton, Burnley, Middlesborough (FA Cup – lost on penalties), Aston Villa, and Newcastle United, leaving them out of the FA Cup; miles off the pace in the title race, and struggling to make the top four should Arsenal, who are two points behind the Old Trafford-based club in sixth, win just one or two of the club’s three games in hand.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, defending was the problem. United shipped 11 goals in just over a week earlier this season vs Liverpool, Man City, and Watford, which eventually led to the Norweigan’s sacking.

Under Rangnick, though United still struggle to keep clean sheets (and perhaps as much thanks should go to keeper David De Gea as it does Rangnick), the defensive resilience has come up a notch and United are conceding far fewer goals…

But, unfortunately, the improvements at one end have somehow led to goalscoring inefficiencies upfront. United’s midfielders are creating chances; XG (expected goals) is actually very high. But, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford have been toiling to put the ball in the net with not a lot of reward.

United’s attackers better learn to score again quickly, mind because Manchester City have been in superb form on both sides of the ball all season, and have only failed to score once since September. And Guardiola’s side doesn’t concede very many either,

Despite the defeat to Spurs a fortnight ago, Man City remain six points clear at the top of the Premier League, though closest rival Liverpool do have a game in hand.

It’s a mark of the quality on show at the Etihad this season, however, that prior to that loss at home vs Conte’s Tottenham, Guardiola’s men had not lost a league match since suffering defeat against Crystal Palace 17 games prior.

Recent matches between these two great city rivals are at a dead heat, with United winning two, City winning two, while there was also a forgettable 0-0 at Old Trafford two seasons ago. So, despite the fact that Man City are miles and away the better team, it is a derby, and it should be a closely fought contest since both sides need to emerge with the three points.

Closely fought contests tend to lead to great viewing, too. So, remember that you can listen to a Man U vs Man City live stream of the game and follow along with all the action using the site’s live betting interface completely for free at bet365. Just ensure you have a funded betting account (£5+).

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Man City vs Man United team news

Manchester City team news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rested half of his regular first XI during the midweek FA Cup win against Peterborough. Expect to see the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Kyle Walker, and Bernardo Silva reinstated to the first XI for what is a crucial derby.

Ruben Dias is also expected to feature against the Red Devils. The dominant center-half came off in his last match with a leg injury but is currently thought to have a 75% chance of starting on Sunday.

Manchester City predicted line-up

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Sterling, Mahrez; Foden

Manchester United team news

Scott McTominay has missed a few games due to illness recently but the Scottish midfielder has been deemed fit to return to first-team action this Sunday.

Not such good news at the top of the pitch for Man U, however: Edison Cavani will again miss out. The Uruguayan is suffering from injuries to the pelvis, hip, and groin, while manager Ralf Rangnick will also have to manage without mason Greenwood who will be absent indefinitely pending a court case for assault and rape.

This leaves just Cristiano Ronaldo as the only out-and-out striker in the team. The Portuguese legend has been out of form recently, scoring just one goal since the turn of the year.

Manchester United predicted lineup

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Man City vs Man United free bets