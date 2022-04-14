Countries
Man City vs Liverpool Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

2 days ago

Manchester City and Liverpool renew hostilities when they clash horn in the semifinal of the FA Cup on Saturday. 

City v Liverpool Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
City 8/5 BetUK logo
Liverpool 7/4 BetUK logo
Draw 23/10 BetUK logo

City v Liverpool Predictions

After already sealing a place in the last four of the Champions League, both Liverpool and Manchester City are still hopeful of an unforgettable campaign. The reigning English champions played out a highly entertaining 2-2 draw with the Reds over the weekend.

After that game, both sides turned their focus on Champions League football.

Pep Guardiola’s men took on Diego Simeone in what turned out to be a rather ugly affair that was marred by fighting between both sets of players. However, City wouldn’t be reflecting much on that since they are more eager to try and lift an historic treble.

Liverpool played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Benfica to set up a date with Villarreal who have developed a reputation of downing European giants this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also have a great chance of winning a European treble and would be looking to continue their remarkable run of form. However, this game is not going to be easy for any side and we expect both to not throw caution to the wind.

Liverpool v Benfica prediction: Liverpool to win @ 7/4 with Bet UK

City v Liverpool Betting Tips

City v Liverpool betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 3/4 with Bet UK

How to Watch City v Liverpool Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the City v Liverpool clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from City v Liverpool with Bet UK

When is City v Liverpool?

The game will take place on April 16, 2022.

What time does City v Liverpool Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 20:00 PM UK time

City v Liverpool Team News and Predicted Line Ups

City Team News

After a very eventful clash in Spain, City might have a few injury worries. Phil Foden played the game with a bandaged head. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker came off injured. Both men are unlikely to feature with Guardiola expected to not risk them.

Ruben Dias has returned to the bench and might be handed a start.

City Predicted Line Up

Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Liverpool Team News

The Reds though, have a fully fit squad to choose from. We expect the Merseyside giants to play their best starting XI with Virgil van Dijk marshaling the defense and Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota starting in attack.

Liverpool Predicted Line Up

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

