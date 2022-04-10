Man City vs Liverpool Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Manchester City will be hoping to pull further clear at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Liverpool on Sunday evening.

Man City vs Liverpool Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Man City 11/10 Liverpool 23/10 Draw 5/2

Man City vs Liverpool Predictions

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently one point clear at the top of the table and a win here could prove to be a defining moment in the title race this season.

Manchester City have had a couple of hiccups in the last few Premier League outings and the home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here.

The league leaders of have won four of their last six Premier League matches and they are up against a Liverpool side in red hot form.

The visitors have picked up 10 consecutive victories in the Premier League and they have kept a clean sheet in their last five league outings.

However, Manchester City are formidable at home and they have picked up eight wins from their last nine Premier League matches at the Etihad Stadium. They will be the favourites to pick up all three points here.

Man City vs Liverpool prediction: Man City 2-1 Liverpool @ 7/1 with Bet Storm

Man City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Manchester City and Liverpool are two of the best teams in the Premier League and this should be a fierce contest. Neither side prefer to sit back and play defensively and this could be an open game with a fair few chances for either side.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 21 goals and this one is unlikely to be any different. Both teams have been scoring freely this season and a high scoring game is on the cards here.

Man City vs Liverpool betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with Bet Storm

How to Watch Man City vs Liverpool Live Stream

You can watch the Man City vs Liverpool game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

When is Man City vs Liverpool?

The Premier League clash between Man City vs Liverpool will be played on the 10th of April at Etihad Stadium.

What time does Man City vs Liverpool Kick-Off?

The Premier League clash between Man City vs Liverpool kicks off at 16:30 pm BST.

Man City vs Liverpool Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Man City Team News

Manchester City will be without Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer due to injuries.

Man City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-Up

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

