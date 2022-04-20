Man City vs Brighton Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Manchester City will be looking to climb to the top of the Premier League table with a home win over Brighton on Wednesday night.

Man City vs Brighton Palace Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Man City 21/100 Brighton 14/1 Draw 5/1

Man City vs Brighton Predictions

Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League table, just two points adrift of league leaders Liverpool and they cannot afford to slip up here.

The defending champions have a game in hand and a win here could see them climb to the top of the table once again.

Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and they will be the firm favourites to pick up a win here.

Furthermore, they have an excellent head to head record against Brighton and they have won nine of their last 10 matches against the Seagulls across all competitions.

Furthermore, they have managed to keep a clean sheet in the last four home matches against Brighton.

Man City vs Brighton Prediction: Man City 3-0 Brighton @ 11/2 with Bet Storm

Man City vs Brighton Betting Tips

Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world they will be full of motivation heading into this contest. The title race is finely poised and Manchester City cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the season.

They are undefeated in 20 of the last 21 matches in the Premier League and this should be a routine win for them against Brighton.

Man City vs Brighton betting tip: Man City win @ 21/100 with Bet Storm

When is Man City vs Brighton?

The Premier League clash between Man City vs Brighton will be played on the 20th of April at the Etihad Stadium.

What time does Man City vs Brighton Kick-Off?

The Premier League clash between Man City vs Brighton kicks off at 19:45 pm BST.

Man City vs Brighton Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Man City Team News

The home side will be without the services of Cole Palmer and Kyle Walker due to injuries.

Man City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Silva, Sterling

Brighton Team News

The Seagulls are without Jakub Moder due to an injury. Yves Bissouma is suspended.

Brighton Predicted Starting Line-Up

Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Caicedo, Bissouma, Gross, Trossard; Mwepu; Mac Allister

