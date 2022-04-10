Man City Team News and Predicted Line-up vs Liverpool

The Premier League title will not be determined this weekend, but Manchester City’s top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium could provide a clear indicator of who will win the trophy.
The difference between the two teams at the top of the table is currently just one point, with the reigning champions just about holding off the Reds for now.
City defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0, while Liverpool defeated Benfica 3-1 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Man City Team News
The main injury concern in the Man City camp is the continued absence of center-back Ruben Dias, who is recovering from a hamstring injury but will miss Sunday’s match.
Cole Palmer is still out with an ankle injury, but he was never in contention to start this game, and Guardiola will welcome Kyle Walker back from his Champions League suspension.
Walker could return to the right side as Joao Cancelo shifts back to the left in place of Nathan Ake, who had a good game against Atletico, while John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will cover for Dias.
Man City Predicted Lineup
Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling