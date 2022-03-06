Man City vs Man United Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 8/1 bet

This weekend sees one of the biggest matches of the Premier League season, as Manchester City play host to fierce rivals Manchester United.

City need the win to keep their title push on track, while United need three points to boost their chances of Champions League qualification.

If you’re thinking about a bet on the game between Manchester City and Manchester United, make sure you check out this page first, as we’ll be letting you know our Bet Builder prediction.

Man City vs Man United Bet Builder Free Bet

If you agree with what we have to say and take a punt on our Bet Builder below, you’ll pick up odds of 8.15/1. Granted, they’re not the highest odds we’ve seen, but a successful £20 wager will still see you picking up a total prize of £183.

Anyone planning on placing this bet should head to Paddy Power. Just stake £20 and then sit back and see if your bet is a winner. If it isn’t, you’ll receive back £20 in real cash, giving you another chance to bet and win!

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Man City vs Man United Bet Builder Tips

The first part of our Bet Builder is also the riskiest. We know that City are heavy favourites, but United are on a pretty decent run of form in the Premier League. What’s more, this is a derby, and strange things can happen when rivals clash like this. So, the first part of our Bet Builder isn’t a City win, but instead a draw, which has odds of 7/2.

Over 4.5 cards @ 10/11 with Paddy Power

Next up, we’re going to predict that the game will see over 4.5 cards. Manchester United have one of the worst disciplinary records in the Premier League this season – only Leeds, Newcastle and Villa have received more cards. However, this is balanced by the fact that City are near the bottom of the table. What swung things for us is that this is a derby, and tempers can often fray. An individual bet on over 4.5 cards would get you odds of 10/11 at Paddy Power.

BTTS – yes @ 8/11 with Paddy Power

Finally, we’re going to go with both teams to score at any point during the match. City getting on the scoresheet is almost a foregone conclusion, and United are certainly no slouches in attack either. You’ll get individual odds of 8/11 at Paddy Power for both teams to score, which we think is a decent price.

Man City vs Man United Bet Builder Tip @ 8/1 with Paddy Power

Combine all these bets and you’ll receive odds of 8.15/1. It’s certainly not the most ambitious bet we’ve ever seen, but it is a sensible one, with a decent chance of being a winner. However, everything relies on whether United turn up to play – if they don’t, they could receive a thrashing from a hugely talented City side.

Paddy Power Bet Builder offer

Need another reason to sign up to Paddy Power apart from their excellent welcome offer?

Well if you are a new or existing customer, you can take advantage of their Bet Builder offer which means you get your money back as a free bet up to £10 if one leg of your same-game-multi lets you down.

Customers can qualify for 1 Bet Builder Free Bet If 1 Leg Lets You Down per day up to £/€10. The free bets will be credited by 12pm the following day.

