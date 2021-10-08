Malta and Slovenia face each other in the World Cup qualifiers this week and both teams will look to pick up the all-important three points.

The two sides meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

Malta and Slovenia are coming into this game on the back of defeats against Russia and Croatia respectively. They will look to bounce back with a win here.

Malta vs Slovenia team news

Malta will be without Ryan Camenzuli due to suspension. Andrei Agius, Ferdinando Apap and Bjorn Kristensen have been left out of the squad.

Slovenia will be without Miha Zajc.

Malta possible starting line-up: Bonello; Muscat, Borg, Shaw; Attard, Pisani, Teuma, Degabriele; J. Mbong, Montebello, P. Mbong

Slovenia possible starting line-up: Oblak; Stojanovic, Bijol, Mevlja, Balkovec; Kurtic, Gnezda Cerin, Lovric; Ilicic, Sesko, Mlakar

Malta vs Slovenia form guide

Malta have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and they have conceded 11 goals in six qualifiers so far.

Meanwhile, Slovenia are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions. They have also kept a clean sheet in their last 3 matches against Malta in all competitions.

Malta vs Slovenia betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Malta vs Slovenia from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Malta – 15/2

• Draw – 13/5

• Slovenia – 8/15

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 31/18

• Under – 5/9

Malta vs Slovenia prediction

Malta will be the underdogs heading into this contest and they will have to improve immensely in order to get something out of this game.

Slovenia are in better form and the defeat against Croatia last time out will give them the motivation to raise their performance levels. An away win seems likely.

Prediction: Slovenia win.

