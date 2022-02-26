Mallorca vs Valencia prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Valencia will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Mallorca in the Spanish league on Saturday afternoon.

Match Info Date: 26th February 2022

Kick-off: 13:00 pm BST, Son Moix.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Mallorca vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have failed to win their last six matches in the league and they will be under pressure to pick up all three points here.

The visitors are undoubtedly the better team on paper and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.

Meanwhile, Mallorca are 16th in the league table with two wins from their last three league matches. The home side will fancy their chances against a struggling Valencia side.

Mallorca vs Valencia Prediction: Mallorca 2-1 Valencia @ 14/1 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Check out the best Mallorca vs Valencia betting offers

Find out where to watch Mallorca vs Valencia live stream

Mallorca vs Valencia Betting Tips

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Valencia have lost their last three away matches in the league. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Mallorca vs Valencia betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/13.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Mallorca vs Valencia Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Mallorca vs Valencia from LiveScore Bet:

Match-winner:

Mallorca: 23/20 with LiveScore Bet

Draw: 23/10 with LiveScore Bet

Valencia: 5/2 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/5 with LiveScore Bet

Under: 10/13 with LiveScore Bet

Mallorca vs Valencia Free Bet

LiveScore Bet are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected La Liga matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer: