Mallorca vs Valencia prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Valencia will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Mallorca in the Spanish league on Saturday afternoon.
Match Info Date: 26th February 2022
Kick-off: 13:00 pm BST, Son Moix.
Mallorca vs Valencia Prediction
Valencia have failed to win their last six matches in the league and they will be under pressure to pick up all three points here.
The visitors are undoubtedly the better team on paper and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.
Meanwhile, Mallorca are 16th in the league table with two wins from their last three league matches. The home side will fancy their chances against a struggling Valencia side.
Mallorca vs Valencia Prediction: Mallorca 2-1 Valencia @ 14/1 with LiveScore Bet.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Mallorca vs Valencia Betting Tips
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Valencia have lost their last three away matches in the league. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
Mallorca vs Valencia betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/13.
Mallorca vs Valencia Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Mallorca vs Valencia from LiveScore Bet:
Match-winner:
Mallorca: 23/20 with LiveScore Bet
Draw: 23/10 with LiveScore Bet
Valencia: 5/2 with LiveScore Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 6/5 with LiveScore Bet
Under: 10/13 with LiveScore Bet
Mallorca vs Valencia Free Bet
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected La Liga matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the LiveScore Bet offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the LiveScore Bet sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £50 in Bet Credits
