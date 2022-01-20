Mali vs Mauritania prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds, and free bet

MALI and Mauritania will meet in the last round of group-stage matches at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday at the Douala Stadium.

Match Info:

Date: 21st January 2022, Douala Stadium

Mali vs Mauritania Prediction

Mali and Gambia are tied for first place in the group, with the same goal difference. The Eagles tied with the Gambians, after a 1-0 victory against Tunisia.

Whereas Mauritania fell to Gambia 0-1 in the first game and Tunisia 0-4 in the second. They failed to score in both games and have a total of 5 goals against, putting them in last place with 0 points.

In their past four encounters against Mali, the Mauritanians have lost three times and drawn once.

Mali vs Mauritania Prediction: Mali 2-0 Mauritania @ 3/10 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Mali vs Mauritania Betting Tips

We expect Mali to win because, after holding the Gambia last time, they are in a solid position to move to the next round as Group F champions. Mauritania will also be playing for pride, and unless the Gambia defeats Tunisia by a larger margin, they will not be able to finish first in the standings.

Mali vs Mauritania Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 23/20.

Mali vs Mauritania Betting Odds

Match Winner

Mali: 3/10 with bet365

Draw: 15/4 with bet365

Mauritania: 12/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 23/20

Under 2.5: 13/16

Mali vs Mauritania Free Bet

