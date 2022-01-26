Mali vs Equatorial Guinea prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Mali and Equatorial Guinea will compete against one another on Wednesday for a place in the 2021 AFCON quarter-finals.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00 CET

Date: 26th January 2022, Limbe Stadium

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Mali will be heavy favorites in this match. They performed admirably in qualifying for the group stage. Out of their three group stage matches, they won two and drew one. They also have a five-game winning streak with the home team.

Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, is coming off two road victories against Sierra Leone and Algeria. Their last ten-game performances haven’t been that outstanding.

We believe Mali will be able to register a victory in this match.

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction: Mali 1-0 Equatorial Guinea @ 8/11 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Equatorial Guinea had a disappointing start to the season. They kept themselves motivated by winning consecutive games and qualifying for the elimination phase.

Following a two-goal victory at Japoma Stadium last Thursday, Mali appears to be in good shape. Equatorial Guinea, on the other hand, played a controlled game against Sierra Leone in their previous match.

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 27/11.

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Odds

Match Winner

Mali @ 8/11 with bet365

Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Equatorial Guinea @ 5/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 27/11

Under 2.5 @ 7/19

