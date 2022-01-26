Mali vs Equatorial Guinea prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Mali and Equatorial Guinea will compete against one another on Wednesday for a place in the 2021 AFCON quarter-finals.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00 CET
Date: 26th January 2022, Limbe Stadium
Bet £10 on Mali vs Equatorial Guinea and Get £50 in Bet Credits
Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction
Mali will be heavy favorites in this match. They performed admirably in qualifying for the group stage. Out of their three group stage matches, they won two and drew one. They also have a five-game winning streak with the home team.
Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, is coming off two road victories against Sierra Leone and Algeria. Their last ten-game performances haven’t been that outstanding.
We believe Mali will be able to register a victory in this match.
Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction: Mali 1-0 Equatorial Guinea @ 8/11 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Mali vs Equatorial Guinea free bets
- Find out where to watch Mali vs Equatorial Guinea live stream
Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.
Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips
Equatorial Guinea had a disappointing start to the season. They kept themselves motivated by winning consecutive games and qualifying for the elimination phase.
Following a two-goal victory at Japoma Stadium last Thursday, Mali appears to be in good shape. Equatorial Guinea, on the other hand, played a controlled game against Sierra Leone in their previous match.
Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 27/11.
Bet on over 2.5 goals at 27/11 with Bet365.
Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Odds
Match Winner
Mali @ 8/11 with bet365
Draw @ 9/4 with bet365
Equatorial Guinea @ 5/1 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 27/11
Under 2.5 @ 7/19
Mali vs Equatorial Guinea Free Bet
Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Bet £10 on Mali vs Equatorial Guinea and Get £50 in Bet Credits
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip