Home News malawi vs senegal prediction afcon betting tips odds and free bet

Malawi vs Senegal prediction: AFCON betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

3 hours ago

on

mane
Senegal will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of their group with a win over Malawi in the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday.
 

Match Info

Date: 18th January 2022

Kick-off: 16:00 pm BST, Kouekong Stadium.

Malawi vs Senegal Prediction

Senegal will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of group B With a win over Malawi tonight. They are currently level on points in the first place and Senegal cannot afford to keep dropping points.
 
Malawi are coming into this match on the back of a win and they will be looking to pull off a memorable result at home.
 
The home side are massive underdogs in terms of quality and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a surprise result here.
 

Malawi vs Senegal prediction: Malawi 1-2 Senegal @10/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Malawi vs Senegal Betting Tips

 
Senegal have kept a clean sheet in their last two African Cup of nations outings. Bet on the away side to win with a clean sheet here.
 
The last time these two sides met, Senegal managed to pick up a 3-2 win over Malawi. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 

Malawi vs Senegal betting tip: Get Senegal to win at 2/5

Malawi vs Senegal Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Malawi vs Senegal from Bet UK:

Match-winner:

Malawi: 8/1

Draw: 16/5

Senegal: 2/5

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/8

Under: 33/50

Malawi vs Senegal Free Bet

