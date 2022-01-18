Malawi vs Senegal Prediction

Senegal will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of group B With a win over Malawi tonight. They are currently level on points in the first place and Senegal cannot afford to keep dropping points.

Malawi are coming into this match on the back of a win and they will be looking to pull off a memorable result at home.

The home side are massive underdogs in terms of quality and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a surprise result here.