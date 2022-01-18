Senegal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Malawi in the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Malawi vs Senegal live stream

Malawi vs Senegal Preview

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Guinea and they will be looking to pick up all three points here. Meanwhile, Malawi were beaten in their opening game but they bounced back with a narrow win over Zimbabwe in their last outing. The home side will be looking to pull off a morale-boosting result here. Senegal will be hoping to win their group and they are currently level on points with Guinea. The visitors cannot afford to drop points here and it will be interesting to see if they can step up and get the job done.

When does Malawi vs Senegal kick-off?

The AFCON clash between Malawi vs Senegal off at 16:00 pm BST, on the 18th of January, at the Kouekong Stadium.

Malawi vs Senegal Team News

Malawi team news

Gomezgani Chirwa sustained a knock during the win over Zimbabwe and he could miss today’s contest against Senegal.

Malawi predicted line-up vs Senegal: Kakhobwe; Chembezi, Mzava, Chirwa; Madinga, Idana, Banda, Sanudi; Mhango, Muyaba, Mbulu

Senegal team news

Meanwhile, the visitors are expected to be without Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Mame Thiem and Bamba Dieng.

Senegal predicted line-up vs Malawi: Dieng; Ballo-Toure, Cisse, Diallo, Mbaye; Kouyate, Gueye Sarr; Mane, Dia, Balde

