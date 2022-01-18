Senegal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Malawi in the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday.
Malawi vs Senegal live stream
Malawi vs Senegal Preview
When does Malawi vs Senegal kick-off?
The AFCON clash between Malawi vs Senegal off at 16:00 pm BST, on the 18th of January, at the Kouekong Stadium.
Malawi vs Senegal Team News
Malawi team news
Malawi predicted line-up vs Senegal: Kakhobwe; Chembezi, Mzava, Chirwa; Madinga, Idana, Banda, Sanudi; Mhango, Muyaba, Mbulu
Senegal team news
Senegal predicted line-up vs Malawi: Dieng; Ballo-Toure, Cisse, Diallo, Mbaye; Kouyate, Gueye Sarr; Mane, Dia, Balde
