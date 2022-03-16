Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to close the gap with league leaders Bayern Munich when they take on Mainz in the Bundesliga on Wednesday evening.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund live stream

If you're looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund, then bet365 have you covered.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

The visitors are currently second in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of four wins from the last six league matches. Dortmund managed to pick up a 3-1 win at home against Mainz earlier on in the season and they will be hoping for a similar result this week. On paper, the visitors are undoubtedly the better team and they will be expected to grind out the all-important victory. Meanwhile, the home side are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Union Berlin and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly. Mainz have picked up just three wins from the last six league matches and they have failed to beat Dortmund in four of the last six meetings between the two sides. However, Mainz are formidable at home and they have won their last five home matches in the Bundesliga. Dortmund will have to work hard in order to grind out a positive result here.

When does Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at MEWA Arena.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Mainz team news

The home side will be without the services of Finn Dahmenn and Jeremiah St. Juste because of injuries.

Alexander Hack and Dominik Kohr are suspended.

Mainz predicted line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Tristan Mohn; Stefan Bell, David Nemeth, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Anton Stach, Niklas Tauer, Aaron Martin; Jae-Sung Lee, Jonathan Burkardt; Karim Onisiwo

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund will be without the injured trio of Thomas Meunier, Steffen Tigges and Mateu Morey.

Borussia Dortmund predicted line-up vs Mainz: Gregor Kobel; Nico Schulz, Emre Can, Marin Pongracic, Felix Passlack; Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud; Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard, Gio Reyna; Donyell Malen