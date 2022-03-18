Mainz vs Arminia Bielefeld live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Mainz will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Mainz vs Arminia Bielefeld live stream

Mainz vs Arminia Bielefeld Preview

The home side are heading into this contest on the back of two consecutive league defeats and the home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here. The hosts are unbeaten in five of the last six meetings against Arminia Bielefeld and they will be reasonably confident of grinding out all three points here despite their recent form. Meanwhile, the visitors are 15th in the league table and they have lost four of the last five league matches. Despite the recent troubles, Mainz are the better team heading into this game and they should be able to grind out a positive result.

When does Mainz vs Arminia Bielefeld kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Mainz vs Arminia Bielefeld kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 19th of March, at MEWA Arena.

Mainz vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Mainz team news

Mainz will be without the services of Finn Dahmen, Jeremiah St Juste because of injuries. Anton Stach is suspended for the home side.

Mainz predicted line-up vs Arminia Bielefeld: Zentner; Hack, Bell, Niakhate; Widmer, Martins, Kohr, Stoger, Lucoqui; Burkardt, Onisiwo

Arminia Bielefeld team news

The visitors will be without the suspended Cedric Brunner.

Arminia Bielefeld predicted line-up vs Mainz: Moreno; Andrade, Nilsson, Pieper, Medina; Vasiladis, Schopf; Okugawa, Hack, Wimmer; Lasme